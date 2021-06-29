Chuck Wentworth, the longtime Producer of the Rhythm and Roots Festival happening Labor Day weekend in Charlestown, will join What’s Up Newp’s Ryan Belmore and Ken Abrams for a live virtual video interview at 7 pm on Thursday, July 1.

We’ll chat about the Festival, how it was impacted by the pandemic, this year’s line up and more!

Watch below as the conversation happens or anytime afterwards. Drop your questions and comments on the feed on our Facebook Page for a chance to having your question or comments shared during the live interview.