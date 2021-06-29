Here’s our listing of fireworks scheduled around the state for the upcoming July 4th weekend. Many of these events listed have other attractions planned including live music, food trucks, children’s activities, and more! Our advice: after a year off due to the pandemic, expect large crowds – plan ahead and arrive early! Happy Independence Day!

JULY 2:

Block Island: 9PM at Town Beach Pavilion, 25 Corn Neck Road.

Smithfield: 9PM at Deerfield Park, 39 Lisa Anne Circle.

JULY 3:

Cumberland: 9PM at Tucker Field Athletic Complex, 2600 Mendon Rd.

East Providence: 9:30 PM at Pierce Stadium, 201 Mercer St.

Jamestown: 9 PM from Mackeral Cove Town Beach

North Kingstown: 9 PM at dusk at Town Beach.

North Providence:9 PM at Governor John A. Notte, Jr. Park on Mineral Spring Avenue.

Pawtucket: 9PM at McCoy Stadium, Ben Mondor Way.

Warwick: At dusk at the Oakland Beach Seawall, 869 Oakland Beach Ave.

Woonsocket: 9 PM at the World War II Veterans Memorial Park on Social Street.

JULY 4:

Cranston: 9PM at the Atwood Softball Field, 288 Atwood Ave.

Coventry: 9:30PM at Johnson’s Pond.

Narragansett: 9PM at Narragansett Town Beach.

Newport: 9:15 PM from Fort Adams State Park.

Portsmouth, 9:30 PM, at Escobar’s Farm, 133 Middle Road

South Kingstown/Wakefield: 9:30 PM at Old Mountain Field, 875 Kingstown Rd.

Westerly: 9:30 PM at Misquamicut Club at Watch Hill.

JULY 5:

Bristol: 9:30 PM at Poppasquash Point.