Sharks, skates and jellies await! If you’re ready to explore the world beneath the waves of Narragansett Bay, then Save The Bay invites you to plan a trip to the Exploration Center and Aquarium this July!

Save The Bay today announced in an email to supporters that the Exploration Center and Aquarium located in the Easton’s Beach Rotunda in Newport will reopen on Monday, July 5.

Image via Save the Bay

According to Save The Bay, this interactive marine science center is home to more than 40 species from Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island waters.

“Our three touch tanks—including our brand new shark and skate touch tank—allow visitors to engage in hands-on learning, while exhibits and activity stations introduce guests to seahorses, turtles, urchins and more,” Save The Bay writes!

Beginning July 5, the Exploration Center and Aquarium will be open Wednesday-Monday, 10 am -3 pm. Standard admission is $9 per person, with discounts available for seniors and college students. Admission is free for Save The Bay Family Members, children under three years of age, and for active military and first responders with ID.

At this time, masks are required while visiting the center. The facility currently has a 20-person capacity limit. Save The Bay says that if the venue is at capacity when you arrive, you will be welcomed into the center as soon as the numbers allow.

For more information and updates, visit www.savebay.org/aquarium.