Monday, May 17
Quahog Week returns May 17 – 23
Things To Do
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park
- 7 pm – Newport Democratic City Committee presents “LetRIVote”
City & Government
- 3 pm – Newport School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee
- 3:30 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm –Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
Tuesday, May 18
Mask mandate to be lifted for those fully vaccinated on May 18; most remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted on May 21
Newport Folk tickets will go on sale on May 18; events will be capped at 50% capacity
Things To Do
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 1 pm – Middletown Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee
- 5:45 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Wednesday, May 19
Aquidneck Growers Market returns to Pell School on May 1, Memorial Boulevard on May 19
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market on Memorial Boulevard
- 3 pm – Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm to 5:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Music at Sunset: Roger Ceresi Band at Blithewold
Live Music & Entertainment
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 11 am – Jamestown Beavertail State Park Advisory
- 2 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Capital Planning Subcommittee
- 3 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee
- 4 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:45 pm – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Thursday, May 20
Things To Do
- 10 am to 12 pm – Nature Drawing at Blithewold: May 20: Great Lawn at Blithewold
- 11 am & 1 pm – Tea & Sconesat Blithewold
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Trivia Night on Ragged Island Farm
Live Music & Entertainment
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints from 9 pm to 12:30 am
- One Pelham East – Clique Duo from 8 pm to 12 am
City & Government
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Friday, May 21
Mask mandate to be lifted for those fully vaccinated on May 18; most remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted on May 21
What’s Up Interview: Sophie B. Hawkins, playing Greenwich Odeum May 21
Things To Do
- 11 am – Heirloom Fashion Talk with Curator Margaret Whitehead at Blithewold
- 11 am & 1 pm – Tea & Scones at Blithewold
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 3:30 pm & 4:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm to 9 pm – 2021 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival Opening Night Party
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cocktail Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Brick Park at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Sean Rainey vs. Neil Haven from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm to 12:30 am.
City & Government
Saturday, May 22
Public invited to Slave History Medallion Celebration in Jamestown on May 22
Things To Do
- 7:30 am to 1 pm – Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5k
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am, 12 pm, and 2:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am & 1 pm – Tea & Scones at Blithewold
- 11 am to 1 pm, 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm – 2021 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour with Newport Historical Society
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Food Trucks at the Newport Car Museum
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – 1st Annual Stoneacre Dog Show at Stoneacre Garden
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cocktail Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Pat Cottrell from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 12 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Danielle Boucher vs Dave Laros from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
Sunday, May 23
Things To Do
- 10:30 am – The Holy Ghost feast Grab n Go event
- 11 am, 1:30 pm , & 2:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 1 pm, 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm – 2021 Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11 am – Creative Survival Walking Tour with Newport Historical Society
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride throughout Newport
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cocktail Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Julio Amaro from 4 pm to 7 pm
City & Government
