Monday, May 17

Quahog Week returns May 17 – 23

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Tuesday, May 18

Mask mandate to be lifted for those fully vaccinated on May 18; most remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted on May 21

Newport Folk tickets will go on sale on May 18; events will be capped at 50% capacity

8 am – Community Yoga Class at MLK Center

Wednesday, May 19

Aquidneck Growers Market returns to Pell School on May 1, Memorial Boulevard on May 19

Live Music & Entertainment

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Thursday, May 20

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints from 9 pm to 12:30 am

One Pelham East – Clique Duo from 8 pm to 12 am

Friday, May 21

What’s Up Interview: Sophie B. Hawkins, playing Greenwich Odeum May 21

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Band at 8 pm

Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co from 6 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Brick Park at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Sean Rainey vs. Neil Haven from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm to 12:30 am.

Saturday, May 22

Public invited to Slave History Medallion Celebration in Jamestown on May 22

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Pat Cottrell from 6 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 12 am

The Firehouse Theater – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Danielle Boucher vs Dave Laros from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm to 12:30 am

Sunday, May 23

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 5 pm to 8 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Julio Amaro from 4 pm to 7 pm

