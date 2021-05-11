Newport Festivals Foundation, the 501(c)(3) profit organization that produces the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, today announced plans for Newport Folk Presents Folk On 2021.

Scheduled as two 3-day events to take place July 23 – 25 and July 26- 28, Newport Folk may not look the same, but it will feel the same, according to event organizers.

“This summer, Newport will stage a once-in-a-lifetime event for its audience – bringing intimate and up-close experiences for fans and artists alike. As always, Newport Folk will bring surprise guests and never-before-seen collaborations all set to the backdrop of Narragansett Bay,” Newport Festivals Foundation (NFF) says in a press release.

“This year’s event will have a 50% reduction in capacity and take place across two main stages, and thus it will be configured as two 3-Day events (instead of one) taking place July 23-25 and July 26-28”, NFF writes.

Newport Jazz 2021 is scheduled July 30 through August 1. Details for the 2021 event (including the lineup and when tickets go on sale) have not been announced yet.

According to NFF, they will only be offering 3-Day passes for each Newport Folk Presents event at $230 plus fees. Children are welcome, but the Foundation says that they will not be selling children tickets this year (children 2 and under are free).

All available tickets will go on sale via Eventbrite next Tuesday, May 18th at 11 AM ET. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.

While the lineup has not been announced (and it doesn’t appear that one will be), a few artists have announced that they will be performing at Newport Folk Presents – Devon Gilfillian, Joy Oladokun, and Yola (who will also be performing at Newport Jazz).

In regards to COVID-19 and safety protocols, NFF says, “at the moment, it’s too early to publish our safety protocols in full detail. The conditions of the pandemic are evolving daily and trending in a positive direction. The safety of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, and volunteers remains our top priority. We will communicate and publish detailed protocols as the event date gets closer so you know exactly what to expect. For now, please note that you will most likely be subject to certain health protocols required at the time of the event that includes proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, temperature checks, social distancing, and mask-wearing”.

The impact of last year’s festival cancellations has been felt deeply throughout the community as NFF relies on the revenue it makes each year at the festivals in order to carry out its work.

“Thanks to the support of the Newport Folk and Jazz fans and donors, Newport Festivals Foundation has been able to continue to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island, and all across America,” NFF writes. “Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 100 grants to music education programs in over 30 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more”.

In addition to its year-round work and in response to the pandemic, NFF established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF) to provide financial relief to musicians in our Folk & Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from NFF and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the MRF to help over 450 musicians since April 1, 2020.

To learn more about NFF’s programs and work, visit newportfestivals.org.

Related

April 8: 2021 dates, details announced for Newport Folk and Newport Jazz

March 18: Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival planning to return this summer