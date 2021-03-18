Attention Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival fans, there’s hope, positive news, and/or reasons to be excited.

Governor Dan McKee today announced during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing that he is working closely with organizers of the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival on a plan that allows them to host safe events this summer.

“It’s not going to look exactly like the other festivals, but we’re going to do everything we possibly can to make it a successful event,”Mckee said.

Watch the announcement at approximately 13:09 below;

Just moments after the announcement, Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival shared the following;