The Rhode Island Slave History Medallions (RISHM) welcomes the public to celebrate the newly installed slave history marker at East Ferry Wharf in Jamestown. An outdoor program hosted in partnership with the Town of  Jamestown and the Jamestown Historical Society will be held Saturday, May 22  from 12 noon-1pm on the wharf at Narraganset Avenue and Conanicut Street.  

The institution of slavery permeated every facet of Jamestown’s daily life from its  European settling in 1657. The slave history medallion ceremony is presented  as a healing remembrance of the enslaved people of color whose suffering and  contributions helped build Jamestown, Rhode Island, and our nation.  

The program opens with music from the Bristol Fife and Drum Corp and is  followed by dedication remarks by RISHM founder and executive director  Charles Roberts, Jamestown State Representative Deborah Ruggiero, and Town  Council President Nancy Beye. Peter Fay of the Jamestown Historical Society  will tell stories of the enslaved people of color who were part of Jamestown’s  history. The Rhode Island 1st Regiment will end the event with a musket salute.  

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact  the Jamestown Historical Society or visit www.rhism.org. 

