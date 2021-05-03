Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced, so check back for updates and the latest.

Monday, May 3

Things To Do

City & Government

Tuesday, May 4 (National Teacher Day)

May 4 Elections: Voters to fill council vacancies and vote on infrastructure projects

Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4

Things To Do

8 am – Community Yoga Class at MLK Center

City & Government

Wednesday, May 5

Things To Do

City & Government

Thursday, May 6 (National Nurses Day)

Things To Do

6 pm to 8 pm – Trivia at Ragged Island Brewing’s Farm

8 pm to 12 am – Live music with Adam Go at One Pelham East

City & Government

Friday, May 7

Things To Do

City & Government

Saturday, May 8

Tiverton Public Library to host e-waste drop-off event on May 8

Public invited to help clean gravestones around Newport

Things To Do

City & Government

8 am – Middletown Town Council

Sunday, May 9 (Mother’s Day)

International humanitarian Dr. Carolyn Y. Woo to present commencement address during Salve Regina’s May 9 ceremonies

Things To Do

City & Government