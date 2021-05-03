Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced, so check back for updates and the latest.
Monday, May 3
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 5 pm to 10 pm – Ticket To Dine: Restaurant Event with East Bay Chamber of Commerce
City & Government
- 9 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 2 pm – Jamestown Police Pension Committee
- 4 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Tuesday, May 4 (National Teacher Day)
May 4 Elections: Voters to fill council vacancies and vote on infrastructure projects
Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4
Things To Do
- 8 am – Community Yoga Class at MLK Center
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 10 am – Portsmouth Vicious Dog Hearing Panel
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 5 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
Wednesday, May 5
Things To Do
- 11:30 am until close – Cinco de Mayo party at Diego’s Newport
- 11:30 am until close – Cinco de Mayo party at Diego’s Middletown
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 3 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
Thursday, May 6 (National Nurses Day)
Things To Do
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Trivia at Ragged Island Brewing’s Farm
- 8 pm to 12 am – Live music with Adam Go at One Pelham East
City & Government
- 10:30 am – Little Compton School Committee
- 1 pm – Governor McKee/RIDOH Weekly COVID-19 Update
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Friday, May 7
Things To Do
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm & 10:30 pm to 12:30 am – Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Davina Yannetty at Top of Pelham
- 8 pm to 12 am – Live music with Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, May 8
Tiverton Public Library to host e-waste drop-off event on May 8
Public invited to help clean gravestones around Newport
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Pell School
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop & Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am – Gravestone Cleaning at Braman Cemetary
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 12 pm – Common Buring Ground Walking Tour
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Mother’s Day Specialty Market at Sandwyoods Center For The Arts
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm – Live music with Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
- 6 pm – Live music with John Erikson at Gulf Stream
- 7:15 pm to 8:45 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Beer Tasting Cruise with The General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm & 10:30 pm to 12:30 am – Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Matt Tobin at Top of Pelham
- 8:30 pm to 12 am – Live Music with the Sugarbabies Duo at One Pelham East
City & Government
- 8 am – Middletown Town Council
Sunday, May 9 (Mother’s Day)
International humanitarian Dr. Carolyn Y. Woo to present commencement address during Salve Regina’s May 9 ceremonies
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop & Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 12 pm – The Point Neighborhood Walking Tour
- 11:30 am to 3 pm – Mother’s Day Brunch at One Bellevue at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7:15 pm to 8:45 pm – Coastal Queen Mother’s Day Sunset Cruise featuring Lois Vaughan
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
