The Newport Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission is inviting members of the public to help clean gravestones around Newport this May and June.

According to the commission, cleaning stones improve the look of the burial site and helps preserve the monuments.

The first gravestone cleaning will take place at 10 am on Saturday, May 8 and will continue every Saturday through June.

The city will provide the needed materials and training. To ensure the event is conducted with the upmost safety, volunteers need to register before the event and work alone or with family members. All volunteers will wear masks and practice social distancing.

Registration emails should be sent to npthistoriccemeteries@gmail.com.

The Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission seeks to assist the City in the efforts to preserve, protect and promote Newport’s historic burying grounds.