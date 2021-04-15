Tiverton Public Library is offering an opportunity to ditch your electronic e-waste on Saturday, May 8 from 10 am to 1 pm in their parking lot.
Safely & securely dispose of all your used, broken, or unwanted electronics at the Tiverton Public Library! Indie Cycle will be parked outside the library to help you responsibly recycle your electronic waste.
The traffic line for the event starts south of the library on Roosevelt Ave near the Sandywoods Center for the Arts. Participants stay in the car while Indie Cycle unloads E-waste from the trunk of the vehicle. Masks required.
ITEMS ACCEPTED AT NO CHARGE:
COMPUTERS & ETC:
- Computers
- Routers
- Monitors
- TVs
- Laptops
- Mice and keyboards
- Cameras
- Ink-jet printers
- Toner
- Wires/cables
- Microwaves
- CD/DVD players
- Anything with a wire!
PHONES: All cells, Cordless, and Land-lines.
STEREOS & MORE:
- Stereo equipment
- Speakers
- Playstations
- and other electronic gadgetry.
BATTERIES (no single-use): Lead-acid batteries, backups, and auto/marine.
$10 DISPOSAL FEE APPLIES TO:
- LaserJet printers
- Wood speakers
- Air conditioners
- Dehumidifiers
- Mini-fridges
- and other coolant containing appliances.
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:
- Light bulbs
- Glass
- Plastic
- Broken TV tubes
- Single-Use Disposable Batteries
- Furniture
- Paint Paper/Styrofoam
- Chemicals/Aerosol cans
- or any hazardous materials
Indie Cycle, LLC, has a zero-landfill policy and does not remarket any hard drives or data storage devices.
Visit https://tivertonlibrary.org/recycle-electronic-e-waste-with-indie-cycle/for more information and updates.