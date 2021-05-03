It’s a big week for dining in Newport County.

Just in time for the summer season, we have three restaurants opening up over the next couple days in new locations.

Tallulah Taqueria

Tallulah’s Taqueria returns to Jamestown in a big way. After closing up their taco shack at Dutch Harbor Boat Yard two summers ago, Tallulah’s is opening a new location at 35 Narragansett Avenue in downtown Jamestown on Wednesday, May 5. According to their Instagram account, Tallulah’s will be open from 11 am until they sell out Thursday through Monday.

Nitro Bar

The Nitro Bar will open their third cafe location in Rhode Island (and second in Newport) on Wednesday, May 5 when their new shop opens at 404 Thames Street. The shop will be open from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday and will offer late-night hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm with “an exceptional late night menu”.

Yagi Noodles

After being closed for approximately a year, Yagi Noodles will finally open in their new space at 580 Thames Street on Thursday, May 6.

Freaky Burrito

Freaky Burrito Newport will soon be bringing burritos, bowls, beers, and beats to Perry Mill. The restaurant, which is part of the Midtown Oyster Bar and Suf Club family, says on its Instagram feed that it’s hoping to be open soon (as early as this week).