As the spring real estate market approaches, the anticipated heightened activity comes with challenges and opportunities. Compared to 2023, the market is expected to be busier, posing significant hurdles for buyers grappling with limited inventory.

The persistent issue of limited inventory remains a key challenge for buyers. In the face of scarcity, buyers must be proactive, decisive, and well-prepared to navigate bidding wars and secure desirable properties. More approachable interest rates compared to last year, while attractive, are offset by rising home prices, impacting affordability.

Sellers, however, hold a unique advantage in this market. Strategic preparations and appropriate pricing can lead to significant benefits. Enhancing curb appeal, addressing repairs, and collaborating with experienced real estate agents are crucial steps for sellers to maximize their returns.

Setting the right asking price is pivotal in leveraging the advantages of a seller's market. Careful analysis of recent sales data, current demand, and property features is necessary. Collaborating closely with real estate agents ensures optimal pricing and attracts motivated buyers.

Here’s a look at what sold last week (January 22 – January 26)

Jamestown – 91 Carr Lane Price Sold: $635,000.00 Type: Cottage Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 2,088 Days on Market: 6



Middletown – 146 Oliphant Lane Price Sold: $350,000.00 Type: Cape Cod Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,972 Days on Market: 40



Newport – 57 Second Street Price Sold: $2,625,000.00 Type: Colonial, Cottage, Historic Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 3 full baths / 1 half bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 2,509 Days on Market: 55



Newport – 52 Morton Avenue, Unit#1 Price Sold: $580,000.00 Type: One Level (Condo) Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,002 Days on Market: 70



Newport – 15 Narragansett Avenue, Unit#2 Price Sold: $515,000.00 Type: One Level (Condo) Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,126 Days on Market: 136



Newport – 131 Broadway Price Sold: $1,590,000.00 Type: Apartment (Multi-Family) Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds / 6 full baths Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 4,228 Days on Market: 0, Off Market sale.



Newport – 11 Robinson Street Price Sold: $865,000.00 Type: Apartment (Multi-Family) Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds / 2 full baths Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 2,194 Days on Market: 28



Portsmouth – 32 East Terrace Price Sold: $635,000.00 Type: Ranch Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths / 1 half bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 2,270 Days on Market: 75



Portsmouth – 2372 East Main Road Price Sold: $380,000.00 Type: Cottage, Ranch Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds / 1 full bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 993 Days on Market: 56



Portsmouth – 3273 East Main Road Price Sold: $380,000.00 Type: Cottage Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,282 Days on Market: 89



Portsmouth – 1144 1152 W Main Road Price Sold: $974,000.00 Type: Other (Multi-Family) Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds / 2 full baths Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,915 Days on Market: 39



Tiverton – 23 Teaberry Drive Price Sold: $720,000.00 Type: Colonial Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths / 1 half bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 2,218 Days on Market: 77



Tiverton – 2 Mathew Road Price Sold: $455,000.00 Type: Ranch Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 1 full bath / 1 half bath Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,384 Days on Market: 23



Tiverton – 24 Wellmeadow Way Price Sold: $450,000.00 Type: Ranch Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths Above Ground Sq. Ft.: 1,144 Days on Market: 0



As the spring market approaches, both buyers and sellers must be prepared for a competitive landscape. Swift and decisive action is crucial for buyers, while sellers can capitalize on showcasing their properties to meet the demand for inventory. Effective communication, strategic planning, and a keen understanding of market trends are essential for all parties involved. The upcoming spring sales season promises a dynamic real estate landscape, providing both challenges and opportunities for those ready to navigate the market effectively.