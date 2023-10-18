Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;
CITY OF NEWPORT
DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL
MEETING
OCTOBER 25, 2023
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on October 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, Newport, RI 02840
Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.
1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).
a. Minutes of the Council Workshop held September 26, 2023 and City Council meeting September 27, 2023 (Approve)
b. Special Event Application, Newport Art Museum and Art Association, d/b/a Free For All Saturday, Newport Art Museum; October 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
c. Holiday Selling License, New, Maria Spicola Brown, d/b/a ViktoriaSue VS Vintage, 174 Broadway
d. Communication from Dave McLaughlin, re: Resignation from the Cliff Walk Commission (Receive with regret)
e. Communication from Turner C. Scott, Esq., re: 2024 U. S. Senior Open- Proposed ordinance amendments (Receive and refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation)
LICENSES AND PERMITS
2. Second-hand License, New, Maria Brown, d/b/a ViktoriaSue VS Vintage, 174 Broadway (Hearing)
3. 2023-2024- Victualing License Renewals for liquor and non-liquor establishments (list attached)
4. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS
Appointment
Cliff Walk Commission
Mark Lewinstein (5 year term expires 11/1/2028)
Reappointments
Board of Tax Appeals
Karen Bernstein (6 year term expires 11/1/2029)
Trust and Investment Commission
Patrick Sheerin (5 year term expires 10/31/2028)
RESOLUTIONS
5. Admiral Kalbfus Rd.- A. McCalla, X. Khamsyvoravong, L. Ceglie
ORDINANCES
6. Amending Chapter 10.44 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Multi-Way Stop Signs” to amend Section 10.44.010, entitled, “Multi-Way stop signs- Designated” (Second Reading)
COMMUNICATIONS
7. Reporting and disclosure of vote of the City Council taken in Executive Session on September 27, 2023 with respect to the City Manager search, pursuant to G.L.R.I. §42-46-4 (b). The Council voted to instruct the Director of Human Resources to post the City Manager position from October 15, 2023 through January 15, 2024. Upon motion made by Mayor Khamsyvoravong and seconded by Councilor Ceglie, it was voted 5-0 with Mayor Khamsyvoravong, Councilor Ceglie, Councilor Aramli, Councilor Holder and Councilor McCalla voting in the affirmative (Councilor Napolitano and Council Carlin were absent)- Continued from October 11, 2023
COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER
8. Action Item #6206/23 – RE: Award of Bid 24-008 – Martin Recreation Center – Boiler Replacement (w/accompanying resolution)
9. Action Item #6207/23 – RE: Award of RFP# 24-006 – Replacement of Cottage Roof and Gutters (w/accompanying resolution)
10. Action Item #6208/23 – RE: Supplemental Agreement #7 – RFP#19-007/18- CLG-3 – Newport City Hall Condition Assessment / Easton’s Beach Assessment (w/accompanying resolution)
11. Action Item #6209/23 – RE Ordinance Change: Chapter 10.28.050 – Mary Street Parking Lot (w/accompanying ordinance)
12. Action Item #6210/23 – RE: Ordinance Revision – 10.24.030. Special Parking Limits During Certain Hours on Certain Streets – Bull Street (w/accompanying ordinance)
13. Action Item #6211/23 – RE: Ordinance Revision – Title 10 Vehicles and Traffic – Broadway (w/accompanying ordinance)
14. Action Item #6212/23 – RE: Ordinance Changes-Section 8.08.030 – Additional Fire Prevention Requirements and 8.08.070 -Storage Limits for Flammable and Combustible Liquids (w/accompanying ordinance)
ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
LICENSES AND PERMITS
1. 2023-2024 Liquor License Renewals (by class)
LIQUOR CLASS A
————————————————-
Bellevue Wine & Spirits LLC
d/b/a Bellevue Wine & Spirits
at 181 Bellevue Ave.
Fifth Ward Liquor, Inc.
d/b/a Fifth Ward Liquor
at 695 Thames St.
Harry S. Karanikolas, Inc.
d/b/a Harry’s Liquor Store
at 199 Connell Hgwy.
Hoan, Inc.
d/b/a Rex Liquors
at 146 Broadway
IDC Rum Runner, Inc.
d/b/a Rum Runner
at 5 Marina Plaza Unit A
Newport Prescription Center, Inc.
d/b/a Island Wine & Spirits
289-291 Broadway
AMAR7377, LLC
d/b/a Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits
at 25 Bliss Rd.
New Newport Liquor, LLC
d/b/a Point Wine & Spirits
at 3 Thames St.
Newport Wine Cellar, LLC
d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar
at 5 Merton Rd.
Shiva Corporation
d/b/a Downtown Liquors
at Cottons Ct.
Shiv Wine Corp
d/b/a Thames Wine and Spirits
at 433 Thames St. Unit
Vickers’ Liquors LLC
d/b/a Vickers’ Liquors
at 274 Bellevue Ave.
LIQUOR CLASS BH
————————————————-
Forty 1 North LLC
d/b/a 41 Degrees North
at 351 Thames St. 14, 16, 20 Perry Mill Wharf
Viking Tenant LLC
d/b/a Hotel Viking
at 1 Bellevue Ave.
LIQUOR CLASS BL
————————————————-
1899, LLC
d/b/a La Costa Lobster and Tacos
515 Thames St.
JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc.
d/b/a Thai Cuisine
at 517 Thames St.
Mama Luisa, Inc.
d/b/a Mamma Luisa Italian Restaurant
at 673 Thames St.
Nicks Fine Foods, Inc.
d/b/a Nikolas Pizza
38 Memorial Blvd. West
North Italian Restaurant Brio, Inc.
d/b/a Lucia Italian Restaurant/Pizza Lucia
at 186B-190B Thames St.
Radish Patch, LLC
d/b/a Hooked
at 580 Thames St. Unit A102
Mori Corp
d/b/a Mori
181 Bellevue Ave., Unit D
LIQUOR CLASS BT
————————————————-
BHLL, LLC
d/b/a Brenton Hotel
at 31 America’s Cup Ave.
Castle Hill, Inc.
d/b/a Castle Hill Inn and Resort
at 590 Ocean Ave.
Chanler, Inc., The
d/b/a Chanler at Cliff Walk, The
at 117 Memorial Blvd.
Forty 1 North LLC
d/b/a 41 Degrees North
at 351 Thames 14, 16, 20 Perry Mill Wharf
Marriott Hotel Services, LLC
d/b/a Newport Marriott Hotel
at 25 America’s Cup Ave.
Newport North Hotel Property, LLC
d/b/a Wayfinder, The
151 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.
Newport Time Resorts, Inc.
d/b/a Oceancliff
at 65 Ridge Road (hotel only)
Goat Lessee, LLC
d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort
at 1 Goat Island
True Tides, LLC
d/b/a Smuggler’s Waterfront Bar & Grill
at 359 Thames St.
Shaner Rhode Island LLC
d/b/a Saltwater
at 49 America’s Cup Ave.
Viking Tenant LLC
d/b/a Hotel Viking
at 1 Bellevue Ave.
LIQUOR CLASS BV
————————————————-
@ The Deck, LLC
d/b/a @ The Deck
at 1 Waite’s Wharf
1899, LLC
d/b/a La Forge Casino Restaurant
at 186-188 Bellevue Ave.
1899, LLC
d/b/a Wally’s Wieners
464 Thames St.
2 Church Street, LLC
d/b/a Queen Anne’s Loft
at 212 Thames St.
22 Bowen’s Wine Bar and Grille, LLC
d/b/a 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar and Grille
at 22 Bowen’s Wharf
22 Washington Sq., Inc.
d/b/a Bar Cino
at 22-24 Washington Sq.
American Bistro, LLC
d/b/a Jo’s American Bistro
at 24 Memorial Blvd. West.
BMT, LLC
d/b/a Gas Lamp Grille, The
at 206-208 Thames St.
Brownstone, Inc.
d/b/a One Pelham East & Top of Pelham
at 270-276 Thames St. & 3 Pelham St.
Café Zelda, LLC
d/b/a Cafe Zelda
at 528-530 Thames St.
Carpe Noctem, LLC
d/b/a Fifth Element, The
at 107-111 Broadway
Carter LLC
d/b/a Speakeasy Bar and Grill
at 250 Thames St.
Clarke Cooke House, LLC
d/b/a Clarke Cooke House, Cooke House, Candy Store, The
at 26 Bannister’s Wharf
Dockside North, LLC
d/b/a Riptides
at 25 Waite’s WF #B
Fastnet, Inc.
d/b/a Fastnet, The
at 1-3 Broadway
Five Tempus LTD
d/b/a O’Brien’s Pub
at 501 Thames St.
Goat Island Grille, Inc.
d/b/a Regatta Place, The
at 5 Marina Plaza, Goat Island
Robin Realty, LLC
d/b/a -t/b/d
at 103-105 Bellevue Ave.
Hillside & Cappy, Inc.
d/b/a Hillside Cafe
at 8 Memorial Blvd West
JR Pizza Corp
d/b/a Antonio’s Pizza
at 150 Connell Highway
Kale Stems, LLC
d/b/a Stoneacre
28-30 Washington Sq.
Kinsley’s LTD
d/b/a Newport Blues Cafe
at 286 Thames St
L and B Associates, LLC
d/b/a Stoneacre Garden
at 151 Swinburne Row
Leinster, Inc.
d/b/a Malt
at 150-154 Broadway
Liquor Thames, LLC
d/b/a Bar & Board
at 282 Thames St.
Marina Café, LLC
d/b/a Marina Café
at 3 Marina Plaza
MBK LLC
d/b/a Pour Judgement
at 32-34 Broadway
Mermaids Newport, LLC
d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamins
at 254 Thames St.
Mooring LTD, The
d/b/a Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, The
at 2 Sayer’s WF
Mooring LTD, The
d/b/a Smokehouse Cafe
at 31 Scott’s WF
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant
d/b/a Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant
at 102 Connell Hwy
Newport Waterfront Landing, Inc.
d/b/a Landing, The
at 30 Bowen’s WF
Old Battle Axe, Inc.
d/b/a Reef, The
at West Howard WF
Pale, LLC The
d/b/a Buskers
at 178 Thames St.
Parlor, LLC
d/b/a Parlor
at 200-206 Broadway & 1 Gould St.
Pasta Beach LLC
d/b/a Pasta Beach
at 136-138 Bellevue Ave.
Plumb, Inc.
d/b/a Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant
at 140 & 142 Thames St.
Radish Patch, LLC
d/b/a Vieste Vino
580 Thames St. Unit B102, B103 & B104
Red Parrot, Inc., The
d/b/a Red Parrot Restaurant, The
at 344-348 Thames St.
Restaurant Bouchard, Inc.
d/b/a Chanterelle & TSK at the Revolving Door Restaurant
at 505-509 Thames St.
S R Corporation
d/b/a Sardella’s Restaurant
at 30-32-34 Memorial Blvd West
Stone Soup LLC
d/b/a Caleb & Broad
at 162 & 2 Caleb Earl Broadway
Waite’s Wharf Grille LLC
d/b/a Boat Dockside, The
at 25 Waite’s Wharf #A
LIQUOR CLASS D
————————————————-
Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #1 in Newport
d/b/a Ancient Order of Hibernians
at 2 Wellington Ave.
New York Yacht Club
d/b/a New York Yacht Club Harbour Court
at Harbour Court – 5 Halidon AV
Newport Country Club
d/b/a Newport Country Club
at 280 Harrison Ave.
Newport Reading Room
d/b/a Newport Reading Room
at 29 Bellevue Ave.
Newport Yacht Club
d/b/a Newport Yacht Club
at City Wharf – Long Wharf
NSC, Inc.
d/b/a Newport Sportsmans Club, The
at 110 Connell Hwy
Protective Club
d/b/a Protective Club
596 Thames St.
Spouting Rock Beach Association
d/b/a Bailey’s Beach
at 34 Ocean Ave.
Thames Street International Yacht & Athletic Club
d/b/a Thames Street Int’l Yacht & Athletic Club
536 Thames St.
LIQUOR CLASS J
————————————————-
Historic Wharves Associates, Inc.
d/b/a Bohlin, The
at Commercial Wharf
LIQUOR CLASS K
————————————————-
WHT Management, LLC
d/b/a White Horse Tavern
at 26 Marlborough St.
LIQUOR CLASS T
————————————————-
Fine Arts Newport, Inc.
d/b/a Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
at 49 Touro Street
Laura C. Swistak, CMC
City Clerk
Adjourn- October 18, 2023