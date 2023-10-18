Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

OCTOBER 25, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on October 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, Newport, RI 02840

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council Workshop held September 26, 2023 and City Council meeting September 27, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Event Application, Newport Art Museum and Art Association, d/b/a Free For All Saturday, Newport Art Museum; October 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

c. Holiday Selling License, New, Maria Spicola Brown, d/b/a ViktoriaSue VS Vintage, 174 Broadway

d. Communication from Dave McLaughlin, re: Resignation from the Cliff Walk Commission (Receive with regret)

e. Communication from Turner C. Scott, Esq., re: 2024 U. S. Senior Open- Proposed ordinance amendments (Receive and refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Second-hand License, New, Maria Brown, d/b/a ViktoriaSue VS Vintage, 174 Broadway (Hearing)

3. 2023-2024- Victualing License Renewals for liquor and non-liquor establishments (list attached)

4. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointment

Cliff Walk Commission

Mark Lewinstein (5 year term expires 11/1/2028)

Reappointments

Board of Tax Appeals

Karen Bernstein (6 year term expires 11/1/2029)

Trust and Investment Commission

Patrick Sheerin (5 year term expires 10/31/2028)

RESOLUTIONS

5. Admiral Kalbfus Rd.- A. McCalla, X. Khamsyvoravong, L. Ceglie

ORDINANCES

6. Amending Chapter 10.44 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Multi-Way Stop Signs” to amend Section 10.44.010, entitled, “Multi-Way stop signs- Designated” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS

7. Reporting and disclosure of vote of the City Council taken in Executive Session on September 27, 2023 with respect to the City Manager search, pursuant to G.L.R.I. §42-46-4 (b). The Council voted to instruct the Director of Human Resources to post the City Manager position from October 15, 2023 through January 15, 2024. Upon motion made by Mayor Khamsyvoravong and seconded by Councilor Ceglie, it was voted 5-0 with Mayor Khamsyvoravong, Councilor Ceglie, Councilor Aramli, Councilor Holder and Councilor McCalla voting in the affirmative (Councilor Napolitano and Council Carlin were absent)- Continued from October 11, 2023

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

8. Action Item #6206/23 – RE: Award of Bid 24-008 – Martin Recreation Center – Boiler Replacement (w/accompanying resolution)

9. Action Item #6207/23 – RE: Award of RFP# 24-006 – Replacement of Cottage Roof and Gutters (w/accompanying resolution)

10. Action Item #6208/23 – RE: Supplemental Agreement #7 – RFP#19-007/18- CLG-3 – Newport City Hall Condition Assessment / Easton’s Beach Assessment (w/accompanying resolution)

11. Action Item #6209/23 – RE Ordinance Change: Chapter 10.28.050 – Mary Street Parking Lot (w/accompanying ordinance)

12. Action Item #6210/23 – RE: Ordinance Revision – 10.24.030. Special Parking Limits During Certain Hours on Certain Streets – Bull Street (w/accompanying ordinance)

13. Action Item #6211/23 – RE: Ordinance Revision – Title 10 Vehicles and Traffic – Broadway (w/accompanying ordinance)

14. Action Item #6212/23 – RE: Ordinance Changes-Section 8.08.030 – Additional Fire Prevention Requirements and 8.08.070 -Storage Limits for Flammable and Combustible Liquids (w/accompanying ordinance)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. 2023-2024 Liquor License Renewals (by class)

LIQUOR CLASS A

————————————————-

Bellevue Wine & Spirits LLC

d/b/a Bellevue Wine & Spirits

at 181 Bellevue Ave.

Fifth Ward Liquor, Inc.

d/b/a Fifth Ward Liquor

at 695 Thames St.

Harry S. Karanikolas, Inc.

d/b/a Harry’s Liquor Store

at 199 Connell Hgwy.

Hoan, Inc.

d/b/a Rex Liquors

at 146 Broadway

IDC Rum Runner, Inc.

d/b/a Rum Runner

at 5 Marina Plaza Unit A

Newport Prescription Center, Inc.

d/b/a Island Wine & Spirits

289-291 Broadway

AMAR7377, LLC

d/b/a Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits

at 25 Bliss Rd.

New Newport Liquor, LLC

d/b/a Point Wine & Spirits

at 3 Thames St.

Newport Wine Cellar, LLC

d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar

at 5 Merton Rd.

Shiva Corporation

d/b/a Downtown Liquors

at Cottons Ct.

Shiv Wine Corp

d/b/a Thames Wine and Spirits

at 433 Thames St. Unit

Vickers’ Liquors LLC

d/b/a Vickers’ Liquors

at 274 Bellevue Ave.

LIQUOR CLASS BH

————————————————-

Forty 1 North LLC

d/b/a 41 Degrees North

at 351 Thames St. 14, 16, 20 Perry Mill Wharf

Viking Tenant LLC

d/b/a Hotel Viking

at 1 Bellevue Ave.

LIQUOR CLASS BL

————————————————-

1899, LLC

d/b/a La Costa Lobster and Tacos

515 Thames St.

JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc.

d/b/a Thai Cuisine

at 517 Thames St.

Mama Luisa, Inc.

d/b/a Mamma Luisa Italian Restaurant

at 673 Thames St.

Nicks Fine Foods, Inc.

d/b/a Nikolas Pizza

38 Memorial Blvd. West

North Italian Restaurant Brio, Inc.

d/b/a Lucia Italian Restaurant/Pizza Lucia

at 186B-190B Thames St.

Radish Patch, LLC

d/b/a Hooked

at 580 Thames St. Unit A102

Mori Corp

d/b/a Mori

181 Bellevue Ave., Unit D

LIQUOR CLASS BT

————————————————-

BHLL, LLC

d/b/a Brenton Hotel

at 31 America’s Cup Ave.

Castle Hill, Inc.

d/b/a Castle Hill Inn and Resort

at 590 Ocean Ave.

Chanler, Inc., The

d/b/a Chanler at Cliff Walk, The

at 117 Memorial Blvd.

Forty 1 North LLC

d/b/a 41 Degrees North

at 351 Thames 14, 16, 20 Perry Mill Wharf

Marriott Hotel Services, LLC

d/b/a Newport Marriott Hotel

at 25 America’s Cup Ave.

Newport North Hotel Property, LLC

d/b/a Wayfinder, The

151 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.

Newport Time Resorts, Inc.

d/b/a Oceancliff

at 65 Ridge Road (hotel only)

Goat Lessee, LLC

d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort

at 1 Goat Island

True Tides, LLC

d/b/a Smuggler’s Waterfront Bar & Grill

at 359 Thames St.

Shaner Rhode Island LLC

d/b/a Saltwater

at 49 America’s Cup Ave.

Viking Tenant LLC

d/b/a Hotel Viking

at 1 Bellevue Ave.

LIQUOR CLASS BV

————————————————-

@ The Deck, LLC

d/b/a @ The Deck

at 1 Waite’s Wharf

1899, LLC

d/b/a La Forge Casino Restaurant

at 186-188 Bellevue Ave.

1899, LLC

d/b/a Wally’s Wieners

464 Thames St.

2 Church Street, LLC

d/b/a Queen Anne’s Loft

at 212 Thames St.

22 Bowen’s Wine Bar and Grille, LLC

d/b/a 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar and Grille

at 22 Bowen’s Wharf

22 Washington Sq., Inc.

d/b/a Bar Cino

at 22-24 Washington Sq.

American Bistro, LLC

d/b/a Jo’s American Bistro

at 24 Memorial Blvd. West.

BMT, LLC

d/b/a Gas Lamp Grille, The

at 206-208 Thames St.

Brownstone, Inc.

d/b/a One Pelham East & Top of Pelham

at 270-276 Thames St. & 3 Pelham St.

Café Zelda, LLC

d/b/a Cafe Zelda

at 528-530 Thames St.

Carpe Noctem, LLC

d/b/a Fifth Element, The

at 107-111 Broadway

Carter LLC

d/b/a Speakeasy Bar and Grill

at 250 Thames St.

Clarke Cooke House, LLC

d/b/a Clarke Cooke House, Cooke House, Candy Store, The

at 26 Bannister’s Wharf

Dockside North, LLC

d/b/a Riptides

at 25 Waite’s WF #B

Fastnet, Inc.

d/b/a Fastnet, The

at 1-3 Broadway

Five Tempus LTD

d/b/a O’Brien’s Pub

at 501 Thames St.

Goat Island Grille, Inc.

d/b/a Regatta Place, The

at 5 Marina Plaza, Goat Island

Robin Realty, LLC

d/b/a -t/b/d

at 103-105 Bellevue Ave.

Hillside & Cappy, Inc.

d/b/a Hillside Cafe

at 8 Memorial Blvd West

JR Pizza Corp

d/b/a Antonio’s Pizza

at 150 Connell Highway

Kale Stems, LLC

d/b/a Stoneacre

28-30 Washington Sq.

Kinsley’s LTD

d/b/a Newport Blues Cafe

at 286 Thames St

L and B Associates, LLC

d/b/a Stoneacre Garden

at 151 Swinburne Row

Leinster, Inc.

d/b/a Malt

at 150-154 Broadway

Liquor Thames, LLC

d/b/a Bar & Board

at 282 Thames St.

Marina Café, LLC

d/b/a Marina Café

at 3 Marina Plaza

MBK LLC

d/b/a Pour Judgement

at 32-34 Broadway

Mermaids Newport, LLC

d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamins

at 254 Thames St.

Mooring LTD, The

d/b/a Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, The

at 2 Sayer’s WF

Mooring LTD, The

d/b/a Smokehouse Cafe

at 31 Scott’s WF

Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant

d/b/a Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant

at 102 Connell Hwy

Newport Waterfront Landing, Inc.

d/b/a Landing, The

at 30 Bowen’s WF

Old Battle Axe, Inc.

d/b/a Reef, The

at West Howard WF

Pale, LLC The

d/b/a Buskers

at 178 Thames St.

Parlor, LLC

d/b/a Parlor

at 200-206 Broadway & 1 Gould St.

Pasta Beach LLC

d/b/a Pasta Beach

at 136-138 Bellevue Ave.

Plumb, Inc.

d/b/a Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant

at 140 & 142 Thames St.

Radish Patch, LLC

d/b/a Vieste Vino

580 Thames St. Unit B102, B103 & B104

Red Parrot, Inc., The

d/b/a Red Parrot Restaurant, The

at 344-348 Thames St.

Restaurant Bouchard, Inc.

d/b/a Chanterelle & TSK at the Revolving Door Restaurant

at 505-509 Thames St.

S R Corporation

d/b/a Sardella’s Restaurant

at 30-32-34 Memorial Blvd West

Stone Soup LLC

d/b/a Caleb & Broad

at 162 & 2 Caleb Earl Broadway

Waite’s Wharf Grille LLC

d/b/a Boat Dockside, The

at 25 Waite’s Wharf #A

LIQUOR CLASS D

————————————————-

Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #1 in Newport

d/b/a Ancient Order of Hibernians

at 2 Wellington Ave.

New York Yacht Club

d/b/a New York Yacht Club Harbour Court

at Harbour Court – 5 Halidon AV

Newport Country Club

d/b/a Newport Country Club

at 280 Harrison Ave.

Newport Reading Room

d/b/a Newport Reading Room

at 29 Bellevue Ave.

Newport Yacht Club

d/b/a Newport Yacht Club

at City Wharf – Long Wharf

NSC, Inc.

d/b/a Newport Sportsmans Club, The

at 110 Connell Hwy

Protective Club

d/b/a Protective Club

596 Thames St.

Spouting Rock Beach Association

d/b/a Bailey’s Beach

at 34 Ocean Ave.

Thames Street International Yacht & Athletic Club

d/b/a Thames Street Int’l Yacht & Athletic Club

536 Thames St.

LIQUOR CLASS J

————————————————-

Historic Wharves Associates, Inc.

d/b/a Bohlin, The

at Commercial Wharf

LIQUOR CLASS K

————————————————-

WHT Management, LLC

d/b/a White Horse Tavern

at 26 Marlborough St.

LIQUOR CLASS T

————————————————-

Fine Arts Newport, Inc.

d/b/a Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center

at 49 Touro Street

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- October 18, 2023