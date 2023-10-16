Known for its scenic landscapes, coastal charm, and historic architecture – Newport County is truly a special place to call home. It’s no wonder that the real estate market in this area remains active and enticing for both buyers and sellers. Even with increased rates and low inventory, property trades are consistently happening in this area. In the past week, 13 properties changed hands (information pulled from the statewide MLS database). Let’s take a closer look at the notable sales from last week:

Here are the Homes that Sold Last Week in Newport County.

Portsmouth:

515 WEST MAIN Road Price: $1,695,000.00 Property Type: Colonial Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 6 Square Footage: 4,770 Days on Market: 57



37 Island Road Price: $594,237.37 Property Type: Contemporary Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,484 Days on Market: 51



83 Gormley Avenue Price: $470,000.00 Property Type: Cottage Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,115 Days on Market: 0



20 Correia Drive Price: $458,000.00 Property Type: Ranch Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 1,080 Days on Market: 28



Little Compton:

2 Commons Road Price: $790,000.00 Property Type: Colonial Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 3,086 Days on Market: 28



32 Pleasant View Drive Price: $585,000.00 Property Type: Contemporary, Other Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 1,136 Days on Market: 314



Middletown:

23 J H Dwyer Drive Price: $600,000.00 Property Type: Cape Cod Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,656 Days on Market: 38



113 Prospect Avenue Price: $575,000.00 Property Type: Bungalow Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 1,032 Days on Market: 3



Newport:

109 Carroll Avenue Price: $770,000.00 Property Type: Cottage Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 2,293 Days on Market: 13



28 Kay Street, Unit#1 Price: $565,000.00 Property Type: One Level Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Days on Market: 62



36 Kay Street, Unit#8 Price: $397,000.00 Property Type: One Level Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Days on Market: 27



Tiverton:

106 Kaufman Road Price: $379,000.00 Property Type: Ranch Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 1,115 Days on Market: 27



69 Topsail Drive Price: $850,000.00 Property Type: Town House Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 2 Days on Market: 0



These recent sales showcase the diverse real estate options available in Newport County, from historic Colonials and cottages to contemporary homes and convenient townhouses. Newport County remains a sought-after destination for residents and visitors alike. For more information on these listings, or if you have any questions about the local real estate market, please contact our real estate contributor – Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX Results. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or by email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.