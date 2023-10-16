Known for its scenic landscapes, coastal charm, and historic architecture – Newport County is truly a special place to call home. It’s no wonder that the real estate market in this area remains active and enticing for both buyers and sellers. Even with increased rates and low inventory, property trades are consistently happening in this area. In the past week, 13 properties changed hands (information pulled from the statewide MLS database). Let’s take a closer look at the notable sales from last week:
Here are the Homes that Sold Last Week in Newport County.
Portsmouth:
- 515 WEST MAIN Road
- Price: $1,695,000.00
- Property Type: Colonial
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 6
- Square Footage: 4,770
- Days on Market: 57
- 37 Island Road
- Price: $594,237.37
- Property Type: Contemporary
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,484
- Days on Market: 51
- 83 Gormley Avenue
- Price: $470,000.00
- Property Type: Cottage
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,115
- Days on Market: 0
- 20 Correia Drive
- Price: $458,000.00
- Property Type: Ranch
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 1,080
- Days on Market: 28
Little Compton:
- 2 Commons Road
- Price: $790,000.00
- Property Type: Colonial
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 3,086
- Days on Market: 28
- 32 Pleasant View Drive
- Price: $585,000.00
- Property Type: Contemporary, Other
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 1,136
- Days on Market: 314
Middletown:
- 23 J H Dwyer Drive
- Price: $600,000.00
- Property Type: Cape Cod
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 1,656
- Days on Market: 38
- 113 Prospect Avenue
- Price: $575,000.00
- Property Type: Bungalow
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 1,032
- Days on Market: 3
Newport:
- 109 Carroll Avenue
- Price: $770,000.00
- Property Type: Cottage
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Footage: 2,293
- Days on Market: 13
- 28 Kay Street, Unit#1
- Price: $565,000.00
- Property Type: One Level
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Days on Market: 62
- 36 Kay Street, Unit#8
- Price: $397,000.00
- Property Type: One Level
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Days on Market: 27
Tiverton:
- 106 Kaufman Road
- Price: $379,000.00
- Property Type: Ranch
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Square Footage: 1,115
- Days on Market: 27
- 69 Topsail Drive
- Price: $850,000.00
- Property Type: Town House
- Bedrooms: 7
- Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 0
These recent sales showcase the diverse real estate options available in Newport County, from historic Colonials and cottages to contemporary homes and convenient townhouses. Newport County remains a sought-after destination for residents and visitors alike.