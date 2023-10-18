The Seahawks move past .500 in NEWMAC standings after a 6-0 victory over the Clark University Cougars Tuesday night on Gaudet Field.

Although neither team got on the board in the first half, six different Seahawks scored in the Cougar shutout. Goalkeeper Bryn Protheroe is now credited with five shoutouts this season. Both teams began the game with strong defensive efforts, Clark took seven shots and had four penalty corners in the first period and Salve Regina struggled to get the ball out of their end. It looked like the Cougars could find themselves with an early lead. However, the Seahawks defense and goalkeeping prevented the Cougars from scoring and the team gained momentum in the second period.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Salve Regina 6, Clark 0

Records: Salve Regina (9-4), Clark (4-10)

All-Time Series: After last year’s 3-2 loss the Seahawks were 1-4 against the Cougars. This year’s success elevates the Seahawks’ record to 2-4.

NOTEWORTHY:

Neither team scored during the first period.

At 19:51 into the contest Julia Decker, who was assisted by Georgia Costello, made a name for the Seahawks and gave the team a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

During the third period Salve Regina decided to crack open the game by scoring four goals. Elizabeth Clark started it off at 4:57 into the third quarter with an assist from Julia Decker.

Elizabeth Clark was followed by penalty kick goal from Georgia Costello 7:54 into the third period. Clark’s Rachel Reiter was a goalie sub in for Alexandra Cacciapaglia during the goal. Cacciapaglia returned to the net for the remainder of the period but was replaced by Reiter for the last quarter.

With just over five minutes left to go in the third quarter, Shannon Kennedy kept the team’s momentum going by scoring a goal off an assist from Hana Bevilacqua.

Liv Santiago was the last Seahawk to score in the third period and was assisted by Jordyn Pineau.

Ashley Harvey closed out a very successful day for the Seahawks, scoring a goal with 18 seconds left to go in the contest off an assist from Shannon Kennedy.

BRYN PROTHEROE AND JENNIFER FOSTER REFLECTIONS ON X:

Seahawk field hockey beat the Clark Cougars 6-0! Here’s Goalkeeper Bryn Protheroe on the W and her NEWMAC defensive player of the week selection: pic.twitter.com/4CMdTYID3f— Salve Regina Sports (@SalveAthletics) October 18, 2023

ON THE HORIZON:

The team will celebrate senior day on Saturday, October 21 at noon when Worcester Polytechnic Institute makes the trek to Gaudet Field.