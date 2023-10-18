Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 840 East Shore Road in Jamestown, RI for $2,700,000.

The sellers were represented by Judy Chace and Erin Marsh of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, and the buyers were represented by Joyce Antoniello of Island Realty.

Part of the original and iconic 17th-century Cajacet Farm, where local lore holds that Captain Kidd was once a visitor, this parcel consists of almost three acres with specimen trees, coastal gardens, and expansive grounds.

Credit: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

“This single-level home embraces casual coastal living with beautiful water views and deeded water access,” says Judy Chace.

“With frontage on two streets and expansive views of Narragansett Bay, myriad possibilities exist here,” adds Erin Marsh.