The local real estate market is continuing with the trend in what is shaping up to be a very busy weekend in Newport and Newport County. From single-family homes to condominiums, these open houses present a fantastic opportunity to explore potential future residences. Check out the comprehensive list of open houses taking place in Newport County on Saturday and Sunday. Click the link below to browse the homes that are opening their doors this weekend.

Saturday, October 14th, 2023:

2 Clarkes Village Road, Jamestown Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1336140 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $1,725,000

353 East Shore Road, Jamestown Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345826 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom Price: $745,500

59 Seaside Drive, Jamestown Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1341316 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms Price: $2,595,000

25 Bernard Lane, Little Compton Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1338122 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom Price: $575,000

267 Green End Avenue, Middletown Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345718 Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms Price: $898,000

267 Green End Avenue, Middletown Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: 2-4 Units Multi Family MLS #: 1345693 Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms Price: $898,000

2 Stimpson Street, Middletown Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345715 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $1,395,000

17 Sachuest Drive, Middletown Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344153 Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $3,850,000

62 Bluegrass Drive, Middletown Time: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344823 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $899,000

6 North Drive, Middletown Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1338298 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom Price: $799,900

9 Cherry Street, Newport Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344908 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $1,099,000

157 Harrison Avenue #32, Newport Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Condominium MLS #: 1344631 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $1,295,000

52 Bliss Road, Newport Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345552 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $865,000

23 Clinton Street, Newport Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1341058 Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $1,849,900

101 Washington Street, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1343492 Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $4,995,000

573 Spring Street, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1341678 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms Price: $1,295,000

54 William Street, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345737 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom Price: $995,000

71 Gibbs Avenue, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344649 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms Price: $950,000

38 Dudley Avenue, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1343892 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $715,000

20 East Bowery Street #1A, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Condominium MLS #: 1345452 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $879,000

159 Third Street, Newport Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345760 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom Price: $499,900

50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Property Type: Condominium MLS #: 1345984 Beds/Baths: 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom Price: $575,000

28 Strawberry Lane, Portsmouth Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344875 Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms Price: $2,495,000

250 Brownell Lane, Portsmouth Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1342470 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $699,000

86 Gideon Lawton Lane, Portsmouth Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344733 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $1,795,000

44 Blue Jay Street, Tiverton Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345691 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $369,900

81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345806 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $709,999

29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Property Type: Condominium MLS #: 1339504 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms Price: $1,075,000

3785 Main Road, Tiverton Time: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344415 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $549,900



Sunday, October 15th, 2023:

59 Seaside Drive, Jamestown Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1341316 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms Price: $2,595,000

71 Old Stone Church Road, Little Compton Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1340729 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $699,999

25 Bernard Lane, Little Compton Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1338122 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom Price: $575,000

300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1335456 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $2,700,000

34 Hoover Road, Middletown Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1342957 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom Price: $1,055,000

2 Stimpson Street, Middletown Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345715 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $1,395,000

861 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345966 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom Price: $649,000

6 North Drive, Middletown Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1338298 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom Price: $799,900

62 Bluegrass Drive, Middletown Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344823 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $899,000

23 Clinton Street, Newport Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1341058 Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $1,849,900

38 Dudley Avenue, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1343892 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $715,000

54 William Street, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345737 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom Price: $995,000

55 Harrison Avenue, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345515 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms Price: $1,430,000

12 Elm Street #7, Newport Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Condominium MLS #: 1344625 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $1,195,000

71 Gibbs Avenue, Newport Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344649 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms Price: $950,000

1 Oakwood Terrace #6, Newport Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Condominium MLS #: 1345218 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $1,250,000

9 Cherry Street, Newport Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344908 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $1,099,000

28 Strawberry Lane, Portsmouth Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344875 Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms Price: $2,495,000

250 Brownell Lane, Portsmouth Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1344733 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $1,795,000

56 Shore Road, Tiverton Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345539 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom Price: $974,900

28 Crandall Road, Tiverton Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1342984 Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $575,000

1121 Stafford Road, Tiverton Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345586 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $539,900

109 Kenyon Road, Tiverton Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345299 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Price: $489,900

1173 Main Road, Tiverton Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Property Type: Single Family MLS #: 1345493 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom Price: $670,000

71 Leeshore Lane #59, Tiverton Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Property Type: Condominium MLS #: 1343816 Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom Price: $1,395,000

29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Property Type: Condominium MLS #: 1339504 Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms Price: $1,075,000





For more information about any of these listings or any questions about the local real estate market, please contact WhatsUpNewp’s real estate correspondent – Tyler Bernadyn, RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached at 401-241-1851 or by email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.