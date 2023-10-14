The local real estate market is continuing with the trend in what is shaping up to be a very busy weekend in Newport and Newport County. From single-family homes to condominiums, these open houses present a fantastic opportunity to explore potential future residences. Check out the comprehensive list of open houses taking place in Newport County on Saturday and Sunday. Click the link below to browse the homes that are opening their doors this weekend.
Saturday, October 14th, 2023:
- 2 Clarkes Village Road, Jamestown
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1336140
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $1,725,000
- 353 East Shore Road, Jamestown
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345826
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
- Price: $745,500
- 59 Seaside Drive, Jamestown
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1341316
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Price: $2,595,000
- 25 Bernard Lane, Little Compton
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1338122
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
- Price: $575,000
- 267 Green End Avenue, Middletown
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345718
- Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Price: $898,000
- 2 Stimpson Street, Middletown
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345715
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,395,000
- 17 Sachuest Drive, Middletown
- Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344153
- Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $3,850,000
- 62 Bluegrass Drive, Middletown
- Time: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344823
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $899,000
- 6 North Drive, Middletown
- Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1338298
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $799,900
- 9 Cherry Street, Newport
- Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344908
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,099,000
- 157 Harrison Avenue #32, Newport
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Condominium
- MLS #: 1344631
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $1,295,000
- 52 Bliss Road, Newport
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345552
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $865,000
- 23 Clinton Street, Newport
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1341058
- Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $1,849,900
- 101 Washington Street, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1343492
- Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $4,995,000
- 573 Spring Street, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1341678
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,295,000
- 54 William Street, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345737
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $995,000
- 71 Gibbs Avenue, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344649
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Price: $950,000
- 38 Dudley Avenue, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1343892
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $715,000
- 20 East Bowery Street #1A, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Condominium
- MLS #: 1345452
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $879,000
- 159 Third Street, Newport
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345760
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
- Price: $499,900
- 50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Property Type: Condominium
- MLS #: 1345984
- Beds/Baths: 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $575,000
- 28 Strawberry Lane, Portsmouth
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344875
- Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Price: $2,495,000
- 250 Brownell Lane, Portsmouth
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1342470
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $699,000
- 86 Gideon Lawton Lane, Portsmouth
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344733
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $1,795,000
- 44 Blue Jay Street, Tiverton
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345691
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $369,900
- 81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345806
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $709,999
- 29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton
- Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM
- Property Type: Condominium
- MLS #: 1339504
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,075,000
- 3785 Main Road, Tiverton
- Time: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344415
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $549,900
Sunday, October 15th, 2023:
- 59 Seaside Drive, Jamestown
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1341316
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Price: $2,595,000
- 71 Old Stone Church Road, Little Compton
- Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1340729
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $699,999
- 25 Bernard Lane, Little Compton
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1338122
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
- Price: $575,000
- 300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1335456
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $2,700,000
- 34 Hoover Road, Middletown
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1342957
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
- Price: $1,055,000
- 2 Stimpson Street, Middletown
- Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345715
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,395,000
- 861 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown
- Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345966
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
- Price: $649,000
- 6 North Drive, Middletown
- Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1338298
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $799,900
- 62 Bluegrass Drive, Middletown
- Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344823
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $899,000
- 23 Clinton Street, Newport
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1341058
- Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $1,849,900
- 38 Dudley Avenue, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1343892
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $715,000
- 54 William Street, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345737
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $995,000
- 55 Harrison Avenue, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345515
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,430,000
- 12 Elm Street #7, Newport
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Condominium
- MLS #: 1344625
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,195,000
- 71 Gibbs Avenue, Newport
- Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344649
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Price: $950,000
- 1 Oakwood Terrace #6, Newport
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Condominium
- MLS #: 1345218
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,250,000
- 9 Cherry Street, Newport
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344908
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,099,000
- 28 Strawberry Lane, Portsmouth
- Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344875
- Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Price: $2,495,000
- 250 Brownell Lane, Portsmouth
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1344733
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,795,000
- 56 Shore Road, Tiverton
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345539
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
- Price: $974,900
- 28 Crandall Road, Tiverton
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1342984
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $575,000
- 1121 Stafford Road, Tiverton
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345586
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $539,900
- 109 Kenyon Road, Tiverton
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345299
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Price: $489,900
- 1173 Main Road, Tiverton
- Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
- Property Type: Single Family
- MLS #: 1345493
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $670,000
- 71 Leeshore Lane #59, Tiverton
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Property Type: Condominium
- MLS #: 1343816
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Price: $1,395,000
- 29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton
- Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM
- Property Type: Condominium
- MLS #: 1339504
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Price: $1,075,000
