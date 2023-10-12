Meet your new best friend, Maverick – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Maverick, a 1-year-old male mixed breed, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care & Adoption Center in Middletown.

“Maverick is a super handsome boy, and even more super special! He’s all about the soft gazes and gentle face licks,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “He’s more of a shy man around new people, and he likes to be allowed to warm up. Once he does, he’s cuddly, he’s affectionate, and oh-so snuggly! Maverick loves other dogs, especially larger dogs, and is very playful! Maverick has a heartworm condition currently being treated here, and will require ongoing care in the coming months, which will be provided here”.

To learn more about this sweet boy, visit www.potterleague.org, or visit Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him!