Meet your new best friend, Luna Lovegood – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Luna Lovegood is a four-year-old female mixed breed.

“Luna Lovegood is an enchanting canine with a heart as big as the moon. This unique pup is known for her selective tastes in doggy companions but has an unwavering affection for her human family,” Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “With a charming and quirky personality that mirrors her namesake, Luna’s love is a rare and treasured gift to those lucky enough to be her friend. She’s a loyal and devoted companion who adds a touch of magic to every moment she shares with her loved ones”.

Luna Lovegood. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

If you are interested in adopting Luna Lovegood, fill out an adoption application on Potter League’s website and head to their Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her!