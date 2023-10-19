Rhode Island PBS today announced the return of Treasures Inside the Museum for its fourth season.

The acclaimed, locally produced series offers a look behind the scenes at the efforts made by museum curators, historians, and preservationists dedicated to saving these properties for the public to enjoy. Its lens gives audiences a unique perspective on preserving artifacts for future generations.

Museums explored in the fourth season are Lyman Allyn Art Museum, East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Museum, Old Colony Museum, Clouds Hill House Museum, Providence Art Club, Watch Hill Lighthouse Museum, John Brown House, St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, Wayside Inn Museum, Nathanael Greene Homestead, Chateau-sur-Mer, Attleboro Industrial Museum, and Paine House Museum.

The full episode on Newport’s Chateau-sur-Mer will be available to watch on the Rhode Island PBS website on Nov. 5 at 7:00 pm. According to the episode description, “One of Newport’s under-appreciated mansions, Chateau-sur-Mer, opens its doors to show off a painting that is three stories tall, furniture that is original to the house, plus gives us a look behind the scenes at restoration projects.”

“We hope this season will inspire viewers to appreciate the significance of these treasures that can be found all around our area and to explore these museums to see for themselves the stories they tell,” said Jim Karpeichik, the series videographer/editor and owner of Ocean State Video.

“It is a great pleasure to partner with independent producers committed to creating engaging, locally-focused content,” said David W. Piccerelli, president of Rhode Island PBS. “Treasures Inside the Museum offers viewers a backstage look at amazing places not far from their own homes. We are excited to see what season four uncovers and to shine a light on the local organizations preserving these histories.”

“The access we have been given has made producing this season special, and we look forward to sharing the incredible stories behind these artifacts and locations,” added Betty-Jo Cugini, series co-producer and owner of Weathervane Communications.

Treasures Inside the Museum Season 4 airs Sundays at 7 p.m. on Rhode Island PBS and encores Friday nights at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at noon. The series is also available to stream online at ripbs.org.

Treasures Inside the Museum is produced in collaboration with Ocean State Video and Weathervane Communications.