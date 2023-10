Are you in search of your dream home, a vacation getaway, or an investment property? This weekend, you have the perfect opportunity to explore a wide range of homes here in Newport County. Whether you’re looking for a cozy single-family home or a stylish condominium, this weekend’s open house roster offers a diverse selection of properties to suit various preferences and budgets. Let’s dive into the details of some of the featured open houses:



For a link to these homes, please click HERE: Open Houses

Saturday, October 7th, 2023

2 Clarkes Village Road, Jamestown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Price: $1,725,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

353 East Shore Road, Jamestown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $759,900 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

44 Garboard Street, Jamestown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $784,900 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

228 Beacon Avenue, Jamestown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Price: $1,099,900 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

6 North Drive, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms Price: $799,900 Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

209 Morrison Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Price: $2,249,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

62 Bluegrass Drive, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $899,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

502 Forest Park Road, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms Price: $168,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

34 Hoover Road, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $1,055,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Sunday, October 8th, 2023

300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms Price: $2,700,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

38 Dudley Avenue, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $715,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

109 Champlin Place, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $795,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $519,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

259 Gibbs Avenue #1, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $829,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

23 Clinton Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $1,849,900 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

35 Chastellux Avenue #B, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms Price: $749,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

12 Elm Street #7, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $1,195,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

104 Mill Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms Price: $3,695,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

55 Harrison Avenue, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Price: $1,430,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

20 East Bowery Street #1A, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $879,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

10 Cross Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Price: $1,250,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

216 Spring Street, Newport Type: 2-4 Units Multi Family Beds/Baths: 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Price: $1,750,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

71 Gibbs Avenue, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Price: $998,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

29 Carey Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $1,245,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

101 Washington Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms Price: $4,995,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

83 Division Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Price: $2,295,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

38 Bourbon Street, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $589,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

28 Strawberry Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms Price: $2,495,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

23 Hillside Avenue, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $575,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

34 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $450,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

20 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Price: $900,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

48 Lawton Brook Lane, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $499,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

86 Gideon Lawton Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms Price: $1,795,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

99 Mill Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $725,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

26 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $399,900 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

3785 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $549,900 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

116 Evergreen Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $324,900 Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

29 Cutter Lane #120, Tiverton Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Price: $1,075,000 Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $735,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

46 Tony Street, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $669,900 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

24 Lenny Street, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $849,900 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

This weekend’s open houses offer a fantastic opportunity to explore a diverse range of properties in Newport County. Whether you’re looking for a quaint seaside cottage or a luxurious family home, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste and budget. Don’t miss out on the chance to discover your dream home in this beautiful coastal region.

For questions on these listings, please feel free to contact me directly at TylerB@resultswithremax.com or 401-241-1851.

Happy house hunting!