Coco Gauff has loaned a set of her iconic New Balance shoes and outfit from her remarkable victory at the US Open last month to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The gear is now on display for fans to view in the museum.

Gauff’s kit made a bold statement during her breakthrough U.S. hardcourt swing, which included her first career WTA 500 (Washington, D.C.), WTA 1000 (Cincinnati), and Grand Slam singles titles. In New York, she became the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final by a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 score. The victory was a crowning achievement for the 19-year-old, who made her debut on the WTA Tour just four years ago.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited for my kit to be displayed at the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said Gauff. “These pieces are meaningful to me, and when creating them, I had fully hoped they would serve to inspire future generations. The ITHF is the perfect place for that inspiration to begin.”

The outfit, including a shirt, skirt, and Gauff’s signature New Balance CG1 “City Brights” shoes, are on display in the museum’s Recent Acquisitions case in the Enshrinement Gallery. Fittingly, the case sits adjacent to the exhibit Transcending Tennis: 50 Years of the WTA, which celebrates women’s tennis growth and impact since the WTA’s founding in 1973.

The CG1 shoes, designed by Gauff and New Balance, bear unique customizations that pay tribute to her own inspirations. These tributes include a quote from her father, Corey Gauff, that reads “You can change the world with your racket”, coordinates for her hometown of Delray Beach, Fla., and icons for her parents’ collegiate sports of track and basketball.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the world in both singles and doubles, she will next compete in her second straight WTA Finals, beginning Sunday, Oct. 29.

Gauff’s outfit will remain on display in Newport through the end of the year. Plan your visit to the museum and learn more about the ITHF at www.tennisfame.com.