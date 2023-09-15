BUFFALO, NY – Mitch Walinski ’23 has been selected for the Ottawa Senators rookie camp taking place from Thursday, Sept. 14 to Monday, Sept 18. In a field of 29 talented hockey players, Walinski has donned an NHL jersey to face prospects from the New Jersey Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadians.

“Growing up I loved the Sens and guys on the team so it’s a surreal feeling,” said Walinski. “Every kid’s dream is to play in the NHL and that’s still mine. Putting on that NHL jersey was a weird feeling and something I’ll never forget.”

Walinski, a forward from Lincoln, R.I., began playing hockey at a young age and surprisingly didn’t immediately love the sport, but stuck with it. Now, playing professionally is one of his aspirations and he’s making a name for himself.

“I just kept at it and fell in love with the sport,” recalls Walinski. “Now it’s something I think about every day. Many people will say that pro hockey will never happen but I’m taking every step that I can, and I think this camp is the foundation of that.”

After skating with a Senators scout who watched Walinski represent the United States at the 2023 World University Games, he got a call with an invitation to rookie day. By attending the camp Walinski gets the chance to showcase his athletic strengths to scouts and compete among prospects in contention for spots in the NHL.

“It’s like a tryout for next season,” remarked Walinski. “There are guys that are trying to crack an NHL roster that were in the AHL last year, guys that were on the cusp last year that want to go up.”

As for Salve Regina men’s ice hockey, Walinski’s former teammates and coaches could not be more proud of everything he has and will continue to accomplish.

“As a program, we are very excited for Mitch,” said Salve Regina men’s ice hockey coach Zech Klann. “Seeing a player work both on and off the ice as diligently as he has to achieve his goal of putting an NHL jersey on is the most rewarding aspect for a coach. We wish Mitch the best of luck as he commences camp. We are very excited to watch Mitch live his dream.”

Through his time on the Salve Regina men’s ice hockey team and his preparation for rookie camp, Walinski is certain that hockey will remain part of his life even after college.

“I’m still trying to comprehend what’s going on because it doesn’t feel real to me,” said Walinski. “This is a dream of mine, it’s huge. If this is how I can support myself, my family and my future I’m going to do that, and I’d love to do it playing hockey.”

The Senators won the opening game of rookie camp against the New Jersey Devils 5-2. Next the team will face the Pittsburg Penguins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y.