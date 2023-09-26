Spectacle Live will present The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty, the country’s premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band, on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 8 pm at The JPT Film & Event Center.

Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. No other Tom Petty tribute band comes close to capturing the SOUND and emotions of Tom’s songs quite like the Breakers, according to Spectacle Live.

Unlike the vast amount of Tom Petty tributes who substitute visual mimicry for sound, the Breakers encompass the true unmistakable sound and execution of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

Tickets for The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty at The JPT Film & Event Center on Friday, August 9 at 8 pm are $29-$54 and go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.