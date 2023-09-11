The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) today announced that Providence has been voted the Best Up-and-Coming City in the United Airlines’ Hemispheres Magazine 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Throughout the month of September, passengers onboard United Airlines flights around the world can flip through the pages of Hemispheres and read about Providence, its hotels and its restaurants. Featured in the article are The Beatrice, Graduate Providence, Little Sister and Pizza Marvin.

“Providence is becoming a top destination for people to live, work, and visit,” said Mayor Brett P. Smiley. “With our beautiful waterfront, vibrant arts and culture, and world-class food we truly have everything to offer visitors of all ages. I am thrilled that readers from across the world chose Providence as the Best Up-and-Coming City. I encourage all who have the opportunity to come visit the Creative Capital to experience all this great city has to offer.”

Providence was also a Top 3 finalist in the categories for Best City for Families and Best Cultural Festival (PVDFest).

“What is so special about this award is that the Hemispheres readers chose Providence,” said Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. “As we promote the city to media and visitors, the GoProvidence team is continually awed by the talent and creativity of the people who live and work in Providence. We are happy that other people are recognizing it too.”

Hemispheres is the award-winning inflight magazine for United Airlines covering global culture, adventure, business, entertainment and sports. It publishes one special edition each year dedicated to the best that travel has to offer. The Readers’ Choice Awards are entirely voter-driven, and United Airlines passengers chose Providence out of thousands of nominations.

Check out the article in Hemispheres on any United flight through September 30, or head to page 84 of the September digital issue.

