For unknown reasons the Portsmouth Town Council is trying to close the Transfer Station. Thisclosure will deny residents the ability to remove trash from their homes in a cost effective manner. The Transfer Station is a self-sustaining operation funded completely by approximately 3,000 users. Why close an efficient and effective trash removal operation with one of the highest recycling rates in Rhode Island?

The Town Council wants to mandate that all residents use curbside pickup by a company chosen by them not you. We all know former Transfer Station users will not save money but neither will current curbside users. What is the cost of disposing of old trash bins and purchasing new bins? How many new Town employees will oversee this program? The Town has an extensive record of awarding problematic contracts. Do you really believe the Town will save money for the taxpayers?

It is important that all residents attend the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, October 23, 2023 at the Portsmouth High School Auditorium. It is time for the residents to tell the Town Council to stop trying to solve problems that do not exist. Stop dictating to residents how they choose to remove trash from their homes.

The Town has a long list of problems; the Transfer Station is not on that list.

Sincerely,

Bethany Gaston