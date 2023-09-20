Ensuring Newport’s future remains bright requires a thoughtful plan. The Strategic Plan allows the City Council to articulate a broad vision for the future of our community, with specific goals and initiatives that support that vision. To help us with building that plan Newport has engaged Raftelis, a nationally recognized firm that’s helped similar communities engage in a thoughtful planning process.

You are the key to making this plan reflect our community’s aspirations. Newport’s greatest asset is our community, and we need your help shaping the future Strategic Plan by actively participating in the process.

The first opportunity for input already underway! We are looking for your input using an on-line engagement platform that is accessible via the city website (https://www.cityofnewport.com/en-us/city-hall/cityinitiatives/strategicplan). Feedback during the first phase of this process will help us understand if the current vision reflects community aspirations for Newport and whether the goals articulated in 2016 – Economic Development, Infrastructure, Transportation and Mobility, and Communication – are still priorities.

I encourage you to take a few minutes to share your ideas in this early phase of plan development. Once the City Council has a draft of the updated framework, we will go through a second round of community engagement later this fall and will have an updated plan for the New Year.

Your participation and insights will directly influence the decision-making process, ultimately leading to a strategic plan update that reflects the needs and aspirations of our community.