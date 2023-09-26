Indian tennis great Leander Paes is one of six nominees in the Player Category for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s ballot for the Class of 2024. In addition to Paes, Cara Black, Ana Ivanović, Carlos Moyá, Daniel Nestor and Flavia Pennetta return to the ballot in the Player Category. The ballot will also include two nominees in the Contributor Category, Indian tennis pioneer Vijay Amritraj and renowned journalist Richard Evans.

The Player Category recognizes ATP and WTA players who have achieved a distinguished record of competitive achievement at the highest international level. The Class of 2024 Player Category nominees are:

Cara Black of Zimbabwe, former doubles world No. 1 and a 10-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles



of Zimbabwe, former doubles world No. 1 and a 10-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles Ana Ivanovi ć of Serbia, former world No. 1 and 2008 French Open champion



of Serbia, former world No. 1 and 2008 French Open champion Carlos Moyá of Spain, winner of the 1998 French Open and former world No. 1



of Spain, winner of the 1998 French Open and former world No. 1 Daniel Nestor of Canada , a former doubles world No. 1 and winner of 12 major titles in doubles and mixed doubles



of Canada a former doubles world No. 1 and winner of 12 major titles in doubles and mixed doubles Leander Paes of India, winner of 18 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles and a former doubles world No. 1. He makes history as the first Asian man nominated for the Hall of Fame in the Player Category.



of India, winner of 18 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles and a former doubles world No. 1. He makes history as the first Asian man nominated for the Hall of Fame in the Player Category. Flavia Pennetta of Italy, former doubles world No. 1 and 2015 US Open singles champion

“It means the world to me that I am the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the Player Category,” said Paes. “After three decades of passion for our sport and playing for 1.3-plus billion Indians in the Olympics and Davis Cup, I am thrilled that my hard work has been recognized. I have so much gratitude for my parents, siblings, coaches, Davis Cup captains and everyone who has played a role in my career.”

“Tennis has given me so much, and I hope this nomination inspires every young kid around the world that with passion in your heart, hard work and belief in yourself, you too can become a champion.”

Vijay Amritraj of India and Richard Evans of the United Kingdom are candidates in the Contributor Category. The Contributor Category is considered every two years, and it recognizes true pioneers, visionary leaders, or individuals/groups who have made a transcendent impact on the sport.

Amritraj has broken barriers and worked to spread the sport of tennis on and off the court. As a player in the 1970s and 1980s, his success on court helped to popularize tennis in India and on the Asian continent. He was the first Indian athlete to play tennis professionally. A stalwart for India in Davis Cup, he led his nation’s team to two finals (1974, 1987), playing a key role in diplomacy and sportsmanship for India in both appearances. For three decades, Amritraj has been the face of tennis broadcasting in Asia, India and the Middle East, sharing the sport with millions, and contributed to bringing the first WTA and ATP tournaments to India. He has notably used his profile for good, including becoming the first Indian to serve as United Nations Messenger of Peace. Since 2006, the Vijay Amritraj Foundation has provided housing, education, and basic needs for women and children in India’s neediest communities.

A renown tennis journalist and historian, Evans has spent a lifetime contributing to the sport’s growth and global reach. During his career, he has reported on over 200 Grand Slams and authored 23 books. Evans was integral in the development and globalization of the ATP Tour, becoming the fledgling organization’s first press officer in 1973. From 1974 to ’77, Evans served as ATP European Director in Paris, tasked with the job of persuading traditional amateur Tournament Directors throughout Europe to professionalize their events and treat players as professionals. In 1977, he was voted onto the ATP Board of Directors for two years. In 1976, he conceptualized and proposed the creation of ATP University for players embarking on professional careers, and helped implement the program in 1980.

FAN VOTING RETURNS

Induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame represents the Ultimate Honor in Tennis, with a sum of the honoree’s achievements and impact as being amongst the greatest in the sport’s history. With the ballot set, the Official Voting Group comprised of tennis journalists, historians, and Hall of Famers, will cast their ballots over the next month.

Fans around the globe can also weigh in on which Player Category nominees are deserving of Hall of Fame induction during ITHF Fan Voting, which returns tomorrow. From Wednesday, Sept. 27 through Monday, Oct. 9, tennis fans can cast their ballots at vote.tennisfame.com.

The top three candidates in the Fan Vote will receive added percentage points to their vote totals from the Official Voting Group, with first place earning three percentage points, second place two percentage points, and third place one percentage point. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, candidates must receive an affirmative vote of at least 75% or higher from the combined total of the Official Voting Group result, and any bonus percentage points earned in the Fan Vote.

Results from the Fan Vote will be announced shortly after the voting period. Following the Official Voting Group ballot tabulation, the Class of 2024 inductees will be announced later this fall.