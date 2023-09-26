The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will welcome best-selling Author, TV Contributor, and Women’s Advocate Samantha Ettus, as keynote speaker at their Women in Business Dinner taking place on Thursday, October 19th at Rosecliff. Guests will enjoy networking and dinner in the ballroom and hear Ms. Ettus speak on The New No Boundary Workplace: How to Thrive Personally and Professionally—At The Same Time.

In this inspiring talk, Ettus shares her years of experience working with employees spanning every level of an organization to regain the passion and drive to excel in and enjoy their lives. Ettus has devoted her career to finding that spark within us and turning it into a fire. In her quest to help women achieve financial independence, she launched Park Place Payments, a women-run payment processing company, transforming how financial services are sold to small businesses, while creating recurring revenue opportunities for populations who have been on the sidelines.

Since earning her undergraduate and MBA degrees from Harvard, Ettus has become a best- selling author of five books, a renowned speaker and co-host of iHeart’s leading women in business podcast, What’s Her Story with Sam & Amy. Her most recent book is The Pie Life: A Guilt Free Recipe for Success and Satisfaction.

Ettus has given hundreds of talks including two TEDx talks and has spoken at countless conferences and companies from Twitter to Target. Ettus writes a popular weekly work/ life newsletter and makes regular national television appearances on shows including the TODAY Show, NBC News, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Access Hollywood, and Good Morning America. She has been featured and quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Inc, Entrepreneur and Fast Company. She was the host of leading Internet talk show Obsessed TV, which she created and produced with entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.

“I’m excited to be able to bring this best-selling author and national key note speaker to our Women in Business Series this Fall for an inspiring and thought provoking evening at Rosecliff,” says Erin Donovan-Boyle, President & CEO of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.

This event is sponsored by Newport This Week and the Women in Business Series is sponsored by The Preservation Society of Newport County, Greenvale Vineyards, Peak Event Services, and Seacoast Sweets. Advance registration is required to attend and is available at www.newportchamber.com or by emailing Kate@newportchamber.com.