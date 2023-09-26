Submitted by Bike Newport

Aquidneck Island is the place to be for family bike fun this Saturday!

11 am-1 pm: Grab your bikes and join the Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee and Bike Newport for bike fun at the basketball courts next to Middletown Public Library. Learn about the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee; get free helmets, bells, and more safety equipment, and lots of giveaways. Fit your bikes and helmets, practice your bike safety skills, and learn how to be safe, predictable, and visible as a bicyclist – so you can go more places and have even more fun on your bikes. Enjoy Del’s Lemonade while you’re there!

2-4 pm: Put your bike skills to practice on the brand-new Newport Traffic Garden! Located at the north end of Miantonomi Park next to 120 Hillside Avenue, it’s the grand opening of the Newport Traffic Garden – the first in Rhode Island! Be one of the first to ride this miniature streetscape complete with roads, sidewalks, crosswalks, and roundabouts – have fun while you learn how to safely navigate, signal, travel, and have fun on your bike! If you don’t have a bike, there will be some bikes to borrow while you give it a go! Ribbon cutting at 230 pm.

Thanks to the RI Department of Health, Grow Smart RI, and the Providence Streets Coalition for funding the Newport Traffic Garden and these fun events. The Traffic Garden is further supported by RIDOT Division of Highway Safety and generous members of our community. Because we all want bike riding to be safe, healthy, fun, and frequent!

See you Saturday!