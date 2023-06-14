This week, we take a trip down Thames Street to highlight 21 Simmons Street; a classic 3-bed, 1.5-bath Newport Cottage located in the desirable Fifth Ward neighborhood.
This well-maintained property offers a prime location just one block from Thames Street, King Park, and Newport Harbor. With a strong rental history and many recent updates, now’s your chance to call this home your own. Enjoy easy access to shops, restaurants, galleries, and an array of recreational activities – including paddle boarding, kayaking and walks along the waterfront.
This well-preserved 1890s cottage showcases classic details but offers many recent improvements including French doors to the fully fenced in backyard, beautiful hardwood floors, great natural light, replacement windows and other recent updates that enhance the cozy atmosphere.
The property is ideal for an investment property and 21 Simmons Street has a proven track record of rental success. Take advantage of its earning potential or use it yourself once the current lease expires!
Newport County’s real estate market thrived last week with the successful sale of 18 homes. This surge in activity reflects a housing market with a new pool of buyers for the summer months, highlighting Newport County’s attractive appeal and desirability as a place to live, work, and invest. The recent sales exemplify the strong buyer…
Looking for a new house to make a home on Aquidneck Island? Check out these open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend, Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, June 11, 2023! For more information, photos, or updates on these open houses, click here. Newport June 10 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Single Family, 1335226,…
Newport County’s real estate market thrived last week with the successful sale of 25 homes. This surge in activity reflects a housing market with a new pool of buyers for the summer months, highlighting Newport County’s attractive appeal and desirability as a place to live, work, and invest. The recent sales exemplify the strong buyer…
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending April 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and…
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 20 Ocean Drive in Little Compton for $2,002,000. The sellers were represented by the Soby-Fox Team and the buyers were represented by Holly Prentice, all of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Perched on just under an acre of land in the community of Indian Rock Acres, this…
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.