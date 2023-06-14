This week, we take a trip down Thames Street to highlight 21 Simmons Street; a classic 3-bed, 1.5-bath Newport Cottage located in the desirable Fifth Ward neighborhood.

This well-maintained property offers a prime location just one block from Thames Street, King Park, and Newport Harbor. With a strong rental history and many recent updates, now’s your chance to call this home your own. Enjoy easy access to shops, restaurants, galleries, and an array of recreational activities – including paddle boarding, kayaking and walks along the waterfront.

This well-preserved 1890s cottage showcases classic details but offers many recent improvements including French doors to the fully fenced in backyard, beautiful hardwood floors, great natural light, replacement windows and other recent updates that enhance the cozy atmosphere.

The property is ideal for an investment property and 21 Simmons Street has a proven track record of rental success. Take advantage of its earning potential or use it yourself once the current lease expires!