Newport Chowder Company confirmed with What’sUpNewp that they have signed an agreement to open a pop-up location on the patio of Kilwins Newport, located at 262 Thames Street in Newport, for the summer 23’ season.

“I recently graduated from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program (cohort 18), which gave me the practical skills necessary to bring Newport Chowder Company to the next level and add several seasonal jobs to the Rhode Island economy as well,” Katie Potter, Owner of Newport Chowder Company, told What’sUpNewp.

This new location, which will collaborate with Kilwins Newport, according to Newport Chowder Company, will allow them to offer their quick service menu to locals and tourists visiting Newport.

Newport Chowder Company started in 2019 as a spice packet company, featuring Potter’s mother’s famous recipe and the secret spices to make the seafood chowder at home.

Despite the pandemic, demand for their award-winning chowder continued to grow, and Newport Chowder now operates two food trucks throughout Rhode Island.

“With the help of my twin brother, I built out two food trucks and expanded the menu to include gluten-free corn chowder, stuffed quahogs, and lobster rolls, to name a few.”

Newport Chowder Company scaled the business with its two food trucks at wineries, breweries, food truck festivals, and private events.

Newport Chowder Company quietly opened Memorial Day weekend and is excited to announce its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 29, at 5 pm.