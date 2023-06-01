An exciting dance competition will be shaking up downtown Providence as part of a weekend-long series of dance events in the area. The All City Rockers, a Rhode Island-based street dance crew, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an all-styles dance competition on June 3.

The event is bringing multiple local and international crews for 8 hours of dance battles, featuring local and national DJs, international and national dancers from categories spanning from break dancing to contemporary, and even live graffiti art.

“We are excited to host these dance crews from across the country to come battle for cash prizes, meet with other dancers who share the same passion for dance and hip-hop culture, and put Rhode Island on a bigger dance platform globally,” said Kelvin “Groove” Romero, member of All City Rockers. “We’re inviting the public to come celebrate with us as we also recognize the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and everything it means for artists and dancers.”

All City Rockers is working with Boston-based The Flavor Continues, a nonprofit agency that centers marginalized communities through Street and Club dance programming and aims to elevate, advocate for and promote street and club dance cultures.

The event takes place June 3 at 1 Finance Way in Providence beginning at 12 p.m. It is open to the public and tickets can be purchased here.

As part of a series of dance events happening this weekend, “The Dumpster Boys” – a collective of artists founded during the pandemic as a way to exchange energy and knowledge for the street dance culture in Rhode Island – are holding a session at the Providence River Pedestrian bridge on Thursday, June 1 beginning at 5 p.m.

On Friday, June 2, Thr3e Live Dance Complex and LIV3LIHOOD dance crew are producing a dance show “LIV3 ON THR3E” at The Event Factory in Warwick. Proceeds from the show will help the Thr3e Live crew make their way to Los Angeles this summer to represent Rhode Island in the World of Dance Final Championships.