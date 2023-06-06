Acting Police Chief Ryan Duffy, a 23-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, has been named the City’s next Police Chief, the City of Newport announced on Tuesday in a press release.

He replaces former Police Chief Gary Silva, who retired earlier this year after more than 35 years with the City, including his last 12 as Chief.

As Acting Chief and a member of the Department’s leadership team, the City of Newport says that Duffy has “steadily risen through the ranks over his nearly 23-year career with the City. He was one of four internal candidates who interviewed for the job, and one of two finalists to take part in a public forum last week”.

“This is an honor of a lifetime,” said incoming Chief Duffy in a statement. “Having spent my entire career as a Police Officer in the City of Newport, I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside the men and women of this Department. I know that working together and with our community partners, we can make Newport an even better place to live, work, and visit.”

Duffy, who first joined the Department in December of 2000, has had a steady rise through the ranks, earning promotions to Investigator in July of 2011, Sergeant in December of 2012, Lieutenant in April of 2016, Captain in January of 2021, and Acting Police Chief in February of 2023.

He is scheduled to be formally sworn in at City Hall at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 9.