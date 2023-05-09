The International Tennis Hall Of Fame today announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Infosys Hall of Fame Open, to be held July 16-23 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Single-session and weekly series tickets for the ATP Tour’s only grass-court tournament played outside of Europe are now available at infosyshalloffameopen.com.

Options include individual session tickets, starting at $40 for adults, and series tickets starting at $370, which include access to the same seats for all seven days of the tournament. All ticketed fans will receive complimentary access to the museum all day, including daily guided tours, and access to the fan village, Sipsmith Lawn, and on-site vendors.

The tournament player field will be announced in mid-June and include top international talent from the ATP Tour, according to a press release from the International Tennis Hall Of Fame. Champions in recent years include defending champion Maxime Cressy, who captured his first tour-level title in Newport in 2022, four-time singles champion John Isner, and 2018 singles and 2022 doubles champion Steve Johnson. Several major champions in doubles, including American Jack Sock and Australia’s Jason Kubler and Max Purcell, have also seen recent success in Newport.

Coinciding with the tournament, the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Weekend celebrating the Class of 2023 will take place July 21-23. Wheelchair tennis greats Esther Vergeer and Rick Draney will be presented with the ultimate honor in tennis. Fans can complement their tennis tickets with unique experiences during the weekend, including tickets to the Induction Ceremony on Saturday, July 22. Other a la carte events include Courting Fashion at Ochre Court, Brooks Brothers Brunch with Legends, and the Enshrinement Reception presented by Infosys. Tickets and information on all Enshrinement Weekend events can be found at tennisfame.com/enshrinement.

Infosys Hall of Fame Open tickets can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com, through Tixr, the Official Ticketing Partner of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053. Fans can find the latest updates on the tournament’s social media pages.