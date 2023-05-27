Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and gas prices are inching a bit higher this week in reaction to an increase in demand as Americans hit the road.

Even the surge in demand this year, though, has pushed gas prices up just a few cents. A gallon of gas was $3.57 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of May 26.

Travelers can thank lower prices for a barrel of oil for the tame prices compared to last year’s average which was a full dollar more than today’s average.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.50

– 1-week change: +$0.09 (+2.8%)

– 1-year change: -$1.21 (-25.6%)

– Record average gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.32

– 1-week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

– 1-year change: -$2.06 (-32.2%)

– Record high average diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.83

#2. Hawaii: $4.75

#3. Washington: $4.64

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.00

#2. Texas: $3.13

#3. Arkansas: $3.13