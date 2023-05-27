Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and gas prices are inching a bit higher this week in reaction to an increase in demand as Americans hit the road.
Even the surge in demand this year, though, has pushed gas prices up just a few cents. A gallon of gas was $3.57 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of May 26.
Travelers can thank lower prices for a barrel of oil for the tame prices compared to last year’s average which was a full dollar more than today’s average.
Rhode Island by the numbers
– Current gas price: $3.50
– 1-week change: +$0.09 (+2.8%)
– 1-year change: -$1.21 (-25.6%)
– Record average gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)
– Current diesel price: $4.32
– 1-week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)
– 1-year change: -$2.06 (-32.2%)
– Record high average diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)
States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $4.83
#2. Hawaii: $4.75
#3. Washington: $4.64
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $3.00
#2. Texas: $3.13
#3. Arkansas: $3.13