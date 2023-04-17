Last week, a total of 18 homes were sold in Newport County, Rhode Island. The sales included single-family residences, townhouses, and condominiums, with prices ranging from $164,000 to $1,900,000.

Newport

Condominium at 12 Catherine Street #3, Newport, RI 02840 – Listed for $375,000, sold for $375,000.

Single Family Residence at 44 Keeher Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 – Listed for $699,000, sold for $750,000.

Single Family Residence at 35 Second Street, Newport, RI 02840-2412 – Listed for $1,690,000, sold for $1,561,700.

Townhouse at 127 Harrison Avenue #6, Newport, RI 02840 – Listed for $1,450,000, sold for $1,505,000.

Single Family Residence at 8 Bedlow Place, Newport, RI 02840-1406 – Listed for $549,000, sold for $567,000.

Middletown

Single Family Residence at 3 RUTH Street, Middletown, RI 02842 – Listed for $514,900, sold for $510,000.

Single Family Residence at 2 Linden Street, Middletown, RI 02842 – Listed for $620,000, sold for $620,000.

Multi-Family at 29 Sherwood Road, Middletown, RI 02842 – Listed for $620,000, sold for $620,000.

Single Family Residence at 453 Paradise Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842-5730 – Listed for $1,995,000, sold for $1,900,000.

Portsmouth

Single Family Residence at 40 Green Street, Portsmouth, RI 02871 – Listed for $525,000, sold for $500,000.

Single Family Residence at 125 Gideon Lawton Lane, Portsmouth, RI 02871-4066 – Listed for $1,450,000, sold for $1,575,000.

Single Family Residence at 75 HOLMAN Street, Portsmouth, RI 02871 – Listed for $1,995,000, sold for $1,900,000.

Single Family Residence at 60 Almy Knoll Terrace, Portsmouth, RI 02871-2200 – Listed for $739,000, sold for $726,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded.

Tiverton

Single Family Residence at 237 Riverside Drive, Tiverton, RI 02878 – Listed for $1,345,000, sold for $1,300,000.

Townhouse at 680 WINDWOOD Drive #3A, Tiverton, RI 02878 – Listed for $179,000, sold for $164,000.

Single Family Residence at 160 Warren Avenue, Tiverton, RI 02878-1723 – Listed for $420,000, sold for $417,000.

Little Compton

Single Family Residence at 2 Big Drum Road, Little Compton, RI 02837 – Listed for $769,000, sold for $720,000.

Single Family Residence at 5 West Main Road, Little Compton, RI 02837 – Listed for $1,150,000, sold for $1,155,000.

