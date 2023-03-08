Several homes were sold in Newport County, Rhode Island, from February 27 to March 3, 2023. The sales included a range of properties, from condominiums to single-family homes.

One of the sales was a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium located at 569 Spring Street #3 in Newport, which sold for $440,000. The property was listed for $499,000 and has 1,190 square feet of living space.

A single-family residence at 15 Island Avenue in Portsmouth sold for $254,000. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property was listed for $250,000 and has 612 square feet of living space.

Another single-family residence, located at 28 Busher Drive in Middletown, sold for $520,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property was listed for $499,000 and has 1,798 square feet of living space.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family residence at 29 Eastnor Road in Newport sold for $675,000. The property was listed for $680,000 and has 1,595 square feet of living space.

A single-family residence at 70 Brant Road in Portsmouth sold for $680,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property was listed for $600,000 and has 1,570 square feet of living space.

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family residence at 69 Carroll Avenue in Newport sold for $769,000. The property was listed for $799,000 and has 2,072 square feet of living space.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family residence at 41 Dudley Avenue in Newport sold for $525,000. The property was listed for $540,000 and has 1,381 square feet of living space.

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family residence at 59 Walnut Street in Portsmouth sold for $390,500. The property was listed for $349,900 and has 1,480 square feet of living space.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family residence at 104 Kay Boulevard in Newport sold for $1,077,455. The property was listed for $1,050,000 and has 1,818 square feet of living space.

Lastly, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse at 61 Prospect Hill Street #2 in Newport sold for $675,000. The property was listed for $699,000 and has 1,122 square feet of living space.

The sales of these properties show a variety of options for those looking to buy a home in Newport County, Rhode Island, with different sizes, styles, and price points to suit different needs and budgets.

