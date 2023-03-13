Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos announced today that she will run for U.S. Congress in the upcoming special election in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.

David Cicilline, who currently represents Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, announced in February that he will step down to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June 1.

“Congressman David Cicilline has served our state with great distinction and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his lifelong commitment to public service. His dedicated work to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders is a model for all our state’s leaders. He leaves big shoes to fill and I’m committed to doing my part to ensure that Rhode Islanders continue to have a strong voice in Washington,” said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos in a statement.

“I’m running for Congress because Rhode Islanders deserve a champion who has a deep connection and commitment to the vibrant communities that make up our state. We’re facing an important moment in Washington. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and continue fighting for the things that matter to Rhode Islanders: addressing affordable housing, protecting reproductive freedom, working to solve our climate crisis, and standing up to threats to our democracy. I’ve worked on these important issues and have led during challenging times in my years as President of the Providence City Council and as Lt. Governor. I’m looking forward to talking with voters across the First District about putting my experience to work for them in Congress,” continued Matos.

During Sabina Matos’s time as Providence City Council President, she says in a press release that she shepherded significant changes to help city residents. She helped capitalize the Providence Housing Trust Fund; a dedicated municipal funding source for the construction of affordable housing capitalized by tax-stabilization agreement payments. She overhauled the city’s tax-stabilization ordinance to ensure developers who received tax relief agreements also abided by local employment, apprenticeship, and procurement requirements and invest in efforts to beautify our parks and build affordable housing.

As Lt. Governor, Sabina Matos says that she has spent two years advocating for stronger voting rights and gun safety legislation, working closely with the McKee Administration to make historic investments in addressing our climate crisis and affordable housing, and championing enhanced protections for reproductive freedom.

Matos says that she will formally kick off her campaign in April.

Allen Waters, who ran against Cicilline as a Republican last November, has also announced he is running for the seat. This time around, as a Democrat.