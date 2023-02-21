Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has announced that he will be stepping down from his role in the United States House of Representatives effective June 1, 2023, to take on a new position as the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Cicilline, a member of the House Democratic Leadership and a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, has served his constituents in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District for more than a decade.

Rhode Island’s 1st congressional district includes all of Bristol and Newport counties, along with parts of Providence County, including most of the city of Providence.

In a statement released by Cicilline, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a congressman and the people of Rhode Island, calling it the honor of his lifetime. Cicilline’s new role as President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation is an unexpected opportunity, but one that he views as an exciting opportunity to make an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of the state.

As the state’s community foundation and the largest funder of nonprofit organizations, the Rhode Island Foundation has provided grants and investments to support community programs since its formation in 1916. Cicilline plans to use his experience in public service to advance the foundation’s mission of addressing equity issues and improving economic, educational, and health outcomes for all Rhode Islanders.

Cicilline says in a press release that he will continue to serve his constituents until June 1, 2023, and his staff will continue to operate offices in both Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., under the supervision of the Clerk of the House of Representatives until a new member of Congress is elected to fill the unexpired term. During this time, the staff will continue to assist constituents who require help with federal government agencies, but they will not be providing analysis or advocating positions of public policy.

A special election will be held to fill the open seat. We’ll continue to provide updates on that date, and the candidates that will be vying for the position.

Cicilline Statement

The following press release was published on Cicilline’s congressional website on Tuesday.

Cicilline to Lead Rhode Island Foundation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI), currently serving his seventh term in the United States House of Representatives, announced he has been selected to lead the Rhode Island Foundation as its President and CEO and will be leaving elected office effective June 1, 2023.



A member of House Democratic Leadership and a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, Cicilline released the following statement:



“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime. As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.



“For more than a decade, the people of Rhode Island entrusted me with a sacred duty to represent them in Congress, and it is a responsibility I put my heart and soul into every day to make life better for the residents and families of our state. The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state. The same energy and commitment I brought to elected office, I will now bring as CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, advancing their mission to ensure all Rhode Islanders can achieve economic security, access quality, affordable healthcare, and attain the education and training that will set them on a path to prosperity.



“I am extremely grateful for the support of the people of the First Congressional District, my dedicated staff, and the help of the many organizations and individuals that I have had the privilege to partner with over the past twelve years. While my role will change in the months ahead, my commitment to serving Rhode Islanders will remain as strong as ever as I lead the Rhode Island Foundation through this next exciting period of transformational change in our state.”



Formed in 1916, the Rhode Island Foundation is the state’s community foundation and largest funder of nonprofit organizations. As Rhode Island’s philanthropic leader, the Rhode Island Foundation supports community programs through grants and investments, provides a forum for dialogue around critical civic issues, and advances strategic priorities to address issues of equity and improve economic, educational, and health outcomes for all Rhode Islanders.



Cicilline will remain in office until he begins service at the Rhode Island Foundation on June 1, 2023. Constituents can continue contacting the office for assistance with federal agencies and to engage with the Congressman and his staff on legislative issues.



By federal law and the Rules of the House of Representatives, after June 1, 2023, members of Cicilline’s staff will continue to operate offices in both Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. under the supervision of the Clerk of the House of Representatives until a new Member of Congress is elected to fill the unexpired term. During that time, staff will continue to help constituents who require assistance in matters relating to federal government agencies. Staff will also be available to assist constituents with general information concerning the status of legislation but will not be at liberty to provide analysis of issues, render opinions, or advocate positions of public policy.

Rhode Island Foundation Statement

Rhode Island Foundation names U.S. Representative David N. Cicilline as next President and Chief Executive Officer

Cicilline will join the Foundation June 1, 2023

The Rhode Island Foundation today announced that Hon. David N. Cicilline will serve as its next president and chief executive officer.

Cicilline has represented Rhode Island’s first congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011 and plans to step down from his seat effective June 1, 2023. Prior to being elected to Congress, Cicilline was the mayor of Providence from 2003 to 2011—the first openly gay mayor of a U.S state capital city—and served in the Rhode Island General Assembly from 1995 to 2003. An alumnus of both Brown University and Georgetown University Law Center, Cicilline has spent his career fighting for equity for marginalized people.

He will begin his service to the Foundation on June 1, 2023, succeeding Neil D. Steinberg, who will continue to serve as president and CEO until Cicilline’s tenure begins.

Congressman Cicilline was selected by the Foundation’s board of directors after a thorough national search that included significant community input and generated an impressive pool of diverse candidates.

“We are confident in Congressman Cicilline’s abilities, intellect, and accomplishments and are excited to begin working with him as our next president and CEO,” said Dr. G. Alan Kurose, chair of the Foundation’s board of directors. “David’s skills and values fit perfectly with those of the Rhode Island Foundation—he is committed to meeting the needs of all Rhode Islanders and has been throughout his public-service career.”

Dr. Kurose continued, “It was a high priority for us, from the beginning of this search process, to attract a diverse pool of candidates. Congressman Cicilline’s career-long fight for equity and equality at the local, national, and international level, and his deep relationships within Rhode Island’s communities of color are two of the many factors that led us to this decision.”

“I’m honored for the opportunity to continue serving the Ocean State as president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation,” said Representative Cicilline. “It’s thrilling to join the Foundation after 15 years of growth and philanthropic excellence during Neil Steinberg’s leadership. I’m excited to apply my experience and passion to this nonpartisan role.”

Cicilline is a leader on issues that align squarely with the Rhode Island Foundation’s values and strategic priorities—including ensuring equitable access to economic opportunity; access to quality, affordable healthcare and the means to live a healthy life; and supporting educators and students as they strive for success in school and beyond.

Representative Cicilline is currently a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary. He’s worked with his colleagues in the Rhode Island congressional delegation to secure federal funding for Rhode Island to support infrastructure improvements, neighborhood centers, public safety, and local programs and services.

In addition, Cicilline is a co-chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and has led efforts to promote equality for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, he’s also worked to promote human rights around the world.

“I am thrilled with the choice of Representative Cicilline as the next president and CEO of the Foundation, having seen first-hand—over many years—his commitment to a better Rhode Island,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s current president and CEO. “He has the experience, the skills, the passion, and the network to ably lead the Foundation. I’m confident that he will very successfully engage with our donors, nonprofit grantees, and community stakeholders. I applaud, and thank, our board of directors for making this excellent selection and know that he will build on our success and take the Foundation to the next level, on behalf of all Rhode Islanders.”

The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential.