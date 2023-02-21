FILE — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., center, accompanied by Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., left, and Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., right, speaks to members of the media following a House Judiciary Committee closed door meeting with former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Washington. Cicilline said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 that he will step down from his congressional seat this summer to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, his home state's largest funder of nonprofits. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits.
The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, was named president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June. 1.
“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” said Cicilline, who is serving his seventh term. “As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”
Cicilline, 61, said the opportunity to lead the foundation was unexpected, but gives him the opportunity to “have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state.”
The Rhode Island Foundation, founded in 1916, focuses on supporting economic security, affordable health care, as well as education and job training. It raised $98 million in 2021 and awarded $76 million in grants, according to its website.
Cicilline takes over for Neil Steinberg, who will continue as president and CEO until Cicilline starts. The congressman has “the experience, the skills, the passion, and the network to ably lead the Foundation,” Steinberg said.
Cicilline was selected after a national search.
“Congressman Cicilline’s career-long fight for equity and equality at the local, national and international level, and his deep relationships within Rhode Island’s communities of color are two of the many factors that led us to this decision,” said Dr. G. Alan Kurose, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said in a statement.
Cicilline has represented Rhode Island in the U.S. House since 2011.
The news of his retirement comes months after he withdrew his bid for a leadership post in the House this Congress. Cicilline, who is openly gay, had challenged Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina for the Democrat’s assistant role, arguing that it was time the party’s leadership table included LGBTQ voices.
But Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black American in Congress, received unanimous support from the caucus in closed-door elections in December to stay in leadership.
The challenge to Clyburn was a surprise, but Cicilline said at the time that he felt the need to act to ensure the Democratic leadership “fully reflect the diversity” of the caucus and of the country.
Cicilline previously served as mayor of Providence from 2003 to 2011, and in the state legislature from 1995 until 2003. He has degrees from Brown University and Georgetown University Law Center.
Rhode Island’s other longtime Democratic representative, Jim Langevin, served his last day in office earlier this year after announcing in January 2022 that he would not seek reelection to the seat he has held since 2001. He was replaced by another Democrat, Seth Magaziner.
Under state law, Rhode Island’s governor can set a date for a special election to find Cicilline’s successor.
___
Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri in Washington, D.C. contributed to this story.
