By LARRY LAGE AP Hockey Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored to help his team take a four-goal lead, and his second assist of the game allowed the Detroit Red Wings to hold on for a 5-3 win over Boston Bruins on Sunday.

The Red Wings were ahead 4-0 late in the second period, but the NHL-best Bruins pulled within a goal midway through the third.

Boston pulled backup goaltender Jeremy Swayman with 2:23 left to add an extra skater. Detroit’s Andrew Copp, with an assist from Larkin, put the puck into the empty net with 23.1 seconds left to seal the win.

“Great effort, just a little too late,” said Matt Grzelcyk, who ended the Bruins’ scoreless start with a goal nearly 37 minutes into the game. “We kind of put ourselves behind the eight-ball, but really proud of the guys for not giving up.”

Detroit’s Alex Chiasson broke a scoreless tie midway through the first period on a power play. Moritz Seider had a short-handed goal and Larkin scored with an extra skater midway through the second period, putting the Red Wings ahead 3-0.

Adam Erne gave Detroit its four-goal lead late in the second. Ville Husso finished with 31 saves for the Red Wings.

“We got a little loose, but once they got it to 4-3, we just dug in and got the job done” Larkin said. “I think that starts with Huss making some big saves and we stayed out of the box.”

A day after losing at Boston 3-2, Detroit won for just the second time in nine games.

Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) defends Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) stops a Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) battles with Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and Dmitry Orlov (81) for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) shoots as Detroit Red Wings’ Ben Chiarot (8) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) chase the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) shoots on Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) defends Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) defends Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) stops a Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) shot as Charlie McAvoy (73) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) defends Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) knocks the puck from Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) deflects a Detroit Red Wings shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex Chiasson, center, celebrates his goal with David Perron (57) and Lucas Raymond (23) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) waves to fans after being recognized for his time as a Detroit Red Wings player in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) knocks Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) off the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Swayman stopped 21 shots for the Bruins, who had won 11 of their last 12.

Grzelcyk scored with 3:08 left in the second period, and the Bruins pulled within two goals early in the third when Jake DeBrusk’s wrist shot beat Husso on a breakaway.

Larkin had a chance to restore a three-goal lead on a breakaway, putting the puck between Swayman’s pads only to see it bounce off the left post. Soon after, David Pastrnak scored to cut the deficit to a goal.

Boston beat Detroit on Saturday to take over the record for fewest number of games to reach 50 wins. The Bruins reached the milestone in their 64th game, beating the previous mark by two games set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I thought our six periods as a whole were great,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously, that’s a very good team. They have a chance to be remembered as one of the best teams in league history, and we never backed down over these six periods.”

FAMILIAR FACE

Boston winger Tyler Bertuzzi faced his former team for the first time at Little Caesars Arena, and was warmly welcomed when his return was recognized on the videoboards. Bertuzzi, drafted by Detroit a decade ago and traded earlier this month, responded by tapping his stick on the ice and waving to the fans.

“I knew they’re going to do something,” he said. “Very grateful for my time here as a Red Wing. It was a it was a nice tribute.”

ONE-TIMERS

Boston scratched D Hampus Lindhom with a swollen foot, but expects him to miss only one game. … Chiasson signed a contract with the Red Wings to bolster their depth up front after trading Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, Oskar Sundqvist and the 32-year-old winger scored his second goal in five games. … The Bruins assigned Jakub Lauko to the AHL’s Providence Bruins after the 22-year-old forward had three goals and five points in 12 games.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Play at Chicago on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Play at Nashville on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports