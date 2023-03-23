Gillette Stadium is gearing up for a record-breaking summer of music. Following the announcement that Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are adding a second Gillette Stadium stop to their 2023 tour, the 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin’ will now feature a venue-record 10 total concerts, surpassing the previous mark of nine set during the 2016 and 2022 Gillette Stadium Concert Series.

From May through September, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will welcome a wide range of chart-topping global superstars with countless national and international accolades to their names, including 75+ GRAMMYs, dozens of platinum albums, Entertainer of the Year awards and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame enshrinements.

Record-breaking, 12-time GRAMMY winner Taylor Swift kicks off the summer slate when her Eras Tour stops in Foxborough for three sold-out shows on May 19, 20 and 21. Swift will return to Gillette Stadium, the first NFL stadium she ever headlined, for the 11th, 12th and 13th times and first time since her 2018 reputation Stadium Tour, when she became the first female artist to headline Gillette Stadium three nights in a row. Another Foxborough favorite will also be back at Gillette Stadium this summer as Ed Sheeran returns to the home of the Patriots and Revolution on June 30 and July 1 as part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”). Sheeran will return to Gillette Stadium, the first NFL stadium he ever headlined, for the first time since 2018 and his sixth and seventh performances overall. Tickets are still available for the June 30 show at Ticketmaster.com.

This summer will also mark the Gillette Stadium debut for country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs. Combs will stop in Foxborough on July 22 as part of his 2023 World Tour after he sold out Gillette Stadium faster than any first-time performer in venue history. Then Beyoncé, owner of a record 32 GRAMMYs, will kick off August at Gillette Stadium when she takes the stage on Aug. 1 as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The show will mark the global superstar’s fourth overall performance at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution and first since 2018.

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin’ will go out on a high note with three shows from Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. First up, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to Gillette Stadium as part of their 2023 international tour, taking the stage for shows on Aug. 24 and their newly added Aug. 26 date. The shows will mark the legendary group’s return to Foxborough for the first time since 2016, and sixth and seventh total times performing at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Tickets for the newly added Aug. 26 show will go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Finally, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will cap off the loaded concert season with an unforgettable night of live music on Sept. 23. The show will mark the first time these two music legends have performed on the same stage in New England, a fitting milestone moment to end a record-breaking concert season at Gillette Stadium.

For additional information about Gillette Stadium events and to keep up with all the latest news and announcements, visit GilletteStadium.com and follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

2023 GILLETTE STADIUM CONCERT SERIES PRESENTED BY DUNKIN’



DATE EVENT TIME

May 19, 20 & 21 Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour 6:30 p.m.

June 30 & July 1 Ed Sheeran: + – = ÷ x Tour 6:00 p.m.

July 22 Luke Combs 2023 World Tour 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Aug. 1 Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 24 & Aug. 26* Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 Tour 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks 7:00 p.m.

*Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.