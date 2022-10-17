Gillette Stadium. Photo Credit: Gillette Stadium

Multiple GRAMMY Award-winning, global superstar Ed Sheeran announced on Friday that he is adding a second Gillette Stadium show to his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) to meet the demand of his New England fanbase and will now perform at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution on June 30 and July 1, 2023. 

Sheeran will return to Gillette Stadium, the first NFL stadium he ever headlined, for the first time since 2018 and his sixth and seventh performances overall. He will be joined in Foxborough by multi-platinum artist Khalid and Rosa Linn.

To ensure that his fans have the best chance at getting tickets for the newly announced June 30 show, Ed Sheeran is partnering with Ticketmaster to use the #VerifiedFan system. The Verified Fan Presale is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. and run through Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. The general public on-sale is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

Sheeran recently wrapped the UK/European leg of the “+ – = ÷ x Tour,” performing in front of over three million people in six months and highlighted by a five-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium. “+ – = ÷ x Tour” is the first major trek to support “=,” Sheeran’s latest full-length album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its 2021 release, becoming his fourth consecutive album to top the chart. The fourth installment of Sheeran’s symbol album series, “=” is highlighted by its GRAMMY®-nominated lead single “Bad Habits,” which was up for “Song of the Year” at the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards earlier this year, and its follow-up smash “Shivers.”

