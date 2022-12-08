Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, two of the most loved and universally respected entertainers of all time, announce one unforgettable evening of live music at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, Patriots Media Relations announced today.

The spectacular one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in New England.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Monday, December 12 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, December 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.