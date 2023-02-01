Global superstar Beyoncé has announced her first solo tour in over six years, the Renaissance World Tour, which will kick off on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.
The tour will make stops in various European cities, including Paris, London, and Amsterdam, before continuing to North America and making a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on August 1, 2023.
TICKETING DETAILS:
On-sale dates:
- North American Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on the city. Visit beyonce.livenation.com for the exact details, as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city.
- European Dates: Check your local event listings for complete ticket information regarding the European dates of the tour.
Pre-sale dates:
- Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan: Citi is the official credit card of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. After the Verified Fan process, Citi cardmembers can access the special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan for tour dates in the United States. Consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online for those who are not existing Citi card members. If approved, new card members may request instant access to their card for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan.* For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com, and for details on Custom Cash instant access, visit www.citientertainment.com/faq.
- Verizon Up Presale: Verizon Up customers can access this presale by visiting Verizon Up. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR in the U.S. through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows.
RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
For complete ticketing and additional information, visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.