Global superstar Beyoncé has announced her first solo tour in over six years, the Renaissance World Tour, which will kick off on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

The tour will make stops in various European cities, including Paris, London, and Amsterdam, before continuing to North America and making a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on August 1, 2023.

TICKETING DETAILS:

On-sale dates:

North American Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on the city. Visit beyonce.livenation.com for the exact details, as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city.

Pre-sale dates:

Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan: Citi is the official credit card of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR . After the Verified Fan process, Citi cardmembers can access the special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan for tour dates in the United States. Consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online for those who are not existing Citi card members. If approved, new card members may request instant access to their card for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan.* For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com, and for details on Custom Cash instant access, visit www.citientertainment.com/faq.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

For complete ticketing and additional information, visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.