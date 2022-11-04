Taylor Swift announced today that she is adding a third Gillette Stadium show to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour due to overwhelming demand and will now perform at the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution on May 19, 20, and 21, 2023.

Swift will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since her 2018 reputation Stadium Tour, when she became the first female artist to headline Gillette Stadium three nights in a row. The global superstar will perform at Gillette, the first NFL stadium she ever headlined, for the 11th, 12th and 13th times when she takes the stage this May. She will be joined in Foxborough by Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for the May 19 and 20 shows, and Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams for the newly announced May 21 show.  

To ensure tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour get into the hands of fans, Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans can register HERE for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan for all three Gillette Stadium shows now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets for all three Gillette Stadium shows will go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. For additional information, visit TaylorSwift.com

