This weekend is the perfect opportunity for prospective homebuyers to check out some of the most beautiful properties in Newport County.

With open houses scheduled on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, there is plenty of time for buyers to explore and find the perfect home for themselves.

The open houses are offering a variety of property types, including single-family homes, condominiums, and multi-family units. Each property has unique features that make it stand out, so there’s something for everyone.

On Saturday, March 11th, the first open house is scheduled for 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The property, MLS #1330450, is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home located at 127 Soares Drive in Portsmouth. The asking price for this property is $759,000.

Another single-family home open house on Saturday is scheduled from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. MLS #1330846 is located at 16 Sparrow Drive in Tiverton, and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The asking price for this property is $399,000.

For those looking for a condo, there are several options available. One of the open houses on Saturday is for a condominium located at 1 Tower Drive #202 in Portsmouth. The condo has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and the asking price is $675,000.

On Sunday, March 12th, there are even more open houses to explore. The first is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM and is for a condominium located at 45 Starboard Drive #370 in Tiverton. This property has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the asking price is $750,000.

Later on Sunday, there is an open house scheduled from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM for a single-family home located at 5 Harvard Street in Newport. This property has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and the asking price is $493,000.

One of the unique properties available for viewing is a multi-family unit located at 22 Elm Street in Newport. There are two open houses scheduled for this property on Sunday, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The property includes four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms and is priced at $1,795,000.

With such a variety of properties available to view, there’s something for everyone in Newport County this weekend. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to take advantage of these open houses and explore the potential properties on offer.

