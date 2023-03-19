90’s rockers Soul Asylum, a band that was once in heavy rotation on MTV, brought a special stripped-down acoustic show to the Greenwich Odeum on Saturday, March 18. The duo of Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith were strong all night long with a nuanced two-guitar attack, before a near-sell-out crowd.

The pair ran through a 19-song set of the band’s hits along with a few deep cuts. Highlights included the opener “Somebody to Shove,” “Misery,” radio hit “Runaway Train” and a cool cover of MC5’s “Shakin’ Street.” The unplugged format, with founding member Dave Pirner offering commentary and a bit of humor, created a warm, intimate vibe, and worked for longtime fans and those less familiar with the band.

Mike Gent of The Figgs opened the show with a nice solo set of Figgs favorites. Check out a few photos of the evening from WUN Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams.



MIke Gent (Photo: Ken Abrams)

MIke Gent (Photo: Ken Abrams)

MIke Gent (Photo: Ken Abrams)

MIke Gent (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Soul Asylum (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Soul Asylum (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Soul Asylum (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Soul Asylum (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Soul Asylum (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Soul Asylum (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Soul Asylum (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Soul Asylum (Photo: Ken Abrams)