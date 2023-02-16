The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a period of frantic, domestic migration that saw Americans moving farther away from established urban centers.

The number of homes sold every month has slowed as interest rates have risen, cooling some of those pandemic trends. But many Americans are still choosing to move long distances, and the vast majority of U.S. homebuyers—97%—utilize online sites when looking for their next home, according to a 2021 report from the National Association of Realtors.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Boston are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data is based on micropolitan and metropolitan areas, which include cities as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022. Monthly inventory data is as of January 2023.

Continue reading to see where people in Boston are shopping for their next house.

Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#10. New York, NY

– View share: 2.2%

– Median listing price: $659,000

– Listings as of January 2023: 31,061

– Median listing price per square foot: $457

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Miami, FL

– View share: 2.7%

– Median listing price: $590,000

– Listings as of January 2023: 26,198

– Median listing price per square foot: $387

j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lebanon, NH

– View share: 3.0%

– Median listing price: $402,450

– Listings as of January 2023: 383

– Median listing price per square foot: $222

Canva

#7. Springfield, MA

– View share: 3.0%

– Median listing price: $322,450

– Listings as of January 2023: 564

– Median listing price per square foot: $206

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Hartford, CT

– View share: 3.9%

– Median listing price: $361,175

– Listings as of January 2023: 921

– Median listing price per square foot: $198

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Manchester, NH

– View share: 5.0%

– Median listing price: $534,450

– Listings as of January 2023: 264

– Median listing price per square foot: $253

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. Barnstable Town, MA

– View share: 5.4%

– Median listing price: $799,475

– Listings as of January 2023: 564

– Median listing price per square foot: $503

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#3. Portland, ME

– View share: 6.6%

– Median listing price: $580,000

– Listings as of January 2023: 666

– Median listing price per square foot: $345

Canva

#2. Worcester, MA

– View share: 7.2%

– Median listing price: $457,450

– Listings as of January 2023: 749

– Median listing price per square foot: $255

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Providence, RI

– View share: 9.0%

– Median listing price: $469,500

– Listings as of January 2023: 1,502

– Median listing price per square foot: $294

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site